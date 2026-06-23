Electric Trucks Revolution: New Energy Transport Raises $5M to Electrify Australian Freight (2026)

Electric trucking startup New Energy Transport has secured a $5 million investment, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to electrify heavy-duty transport in Australia. This funding will enable the startup to accelerate its plans, deploying 20 electric prime movers on Australian roads much sooner than initially anticipated. The investment, backed by venture capital firm Jekara Group, will also support the establishment of mobile charging stations, a crucial aspect of the company's strategy to expand its reach and service agricultural hubs across New South Wales. This timely investment comes at a critical juncture, as rising diesel prices due to Middle East conflict and impending fuel excise discounts are pushing up transport costs. The startup's ability to meet demand ahead of schedule is a testament to the growing calls for low-emission transport options, which have surged in recent months. New Energy Transport's co-chief executive, Daniel Bleakley, emphasizes the importance of this investment, stating that it will enable the company to provide reliable electric road freight in Australia before the end of the year. The company's innovative approach to charging infrastructure is particularly noteworthy. While building a high-powered charging hub in Wilton, southwest of Sydney, the investment will also fund an additional six ultra-fast charging units that can be quickly redeployed along freight corridors. These mobile charging units, which sit on a frame and plug into the grid, offer flexibility and the potential to service new corridors, including regional and rural areas. The startup's long-term vision includes the construction of fixed-charging depots to extend the electric prime movers' reach to Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane by 2031. This comprehensive strategy addresses the main bottleneck in low-emissions freight, as highlighted by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency in 2025. However, the Electric Vehicle Council has recently called for policy changes to further boost the adoption of electric heavy vehicles. New Energy Transport's success in securing this substantial investment underscores the growing momentum in the electric trucking sector and the industry's commitment to reducing emissions. As the company accelerates its plans, it sets a precedent for the potential widespread adoption of electric freight transport in Australia, offering a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel-powered trucks.