Elephants Take Over Windsor and Slough: A Unique Art Trail for a Good Cause (2026)

When Elephants Roam the Streets: Art, Grief, and the Power of Public Conversation

Walking through Windsor and Slough this week, you’d be forgiven for doing a double-take. Overnight, a herd of elaborately decorated elephants has appeared, transforming these riverside towns into an open-air gallery. But this isn’t just a whimsical art installation—it’s a powerful statement about grief, community, and the conversations we often avoid.

The Elephants in the Room



What makes this particularly fascinating is the dual purpose of these sculptures. On the surface, they’re a celebration of creativity, with each elephant uniquely painted by local artists, including Oscar-winning illustrator Charlie Mackesy. But dig deeper, and you’ll find a poignant message about end-of-life care and the storm of grief that so many navigate in silence.

Personally, I think this project is a masterclass in using art to confront difficult topics. Jess Seymour, whose husband Matt was cared for at Thames Hospice before his death, aptly described the elephants as “the elephant in the room.” It’s a clever metaphor, isn’t it? These sculptures are impossible to ignore, forcing us to engage with themes that society often sweeps under the rug.

Art as a Catalyst for Conversation



One thing that immediately stands out is the intentionality behind the designs. Take Jess Garrett’s elephant, Hope. Divided into two sides, it features landmarks from Windsor and Slough, with the River Thames flowing down its trunk. What many people don’t realize is that the river’s shape isn’t just aesthetic—it’s symbolic, representing the journey through grief toward calmness.

From my perspective, this is where art becomes more than decoration. It’s a tool for storytelling, a way to honor individual experiences while inviting collective reflection. Garrett’s inclusion of a McLaren racing car, a nod to her friend Matt’s work, is a detail that I find especially interesting. It’s a reminder that even in loss, personal touches can spark joy and connection.

The Broader Implications



If you take a step back and think about it, this project raises a deeper question: How do we, as communities, talk about death and dying? Dr. Rachael de Caux, Thames Hospice’s chief executive, aptly noted that the elephants are meant to bring people together through creativity and shared experiences. But what this really suggests is that art can bridge the gap between discomfort and understanding.

In my opinion, this is a model other communities should emulate. Public art isn’t just about beautifying spaces—it’s about creating spaces for dialogue. The fact that these elephants will be auctioned to fund hospice care adds another layer of impact. It’s a win-win: raising awareness and resources simultaneously.

Looking Ahead: The Legacy of Trunks Across the Thames



What’s next for these elephants? By September 13th, they’ll be auctioned off, leaving the streets but not the conversation. I speculate that their legacy will outlast their physical presence. Projects like this have a way of embedding themselves into the cultural fabric, inspiring future initiatives that tackle tough topics with creativity.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the involvement of local artists. It’s not just about big names like Charlie Mackesy—it’s about amplifying the voices of those who call these towns home. This raises a deeper question: How can we sustain this momentum, ensuring that art remains a vehicle for social change?

Final Thoughts



As I reflect on the Trunks Across the Thames project, I’m struck by its simplicity and profundity. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most impactful conversations start with something as unexpected as a herd of elephants on the street. Personally, I think this is what art should strive to be: accessible, thought-provoking, and deeply human.

What this really suggests is that even in the face of life’s hardest moments, there’s room for beauty, connection, and hope. And if a painted elephant can help us get there, then I’m all for it.