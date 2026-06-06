Eli Stowers: Eagles Rookie TE Compared to NFL Legend Jared Cook! | Scouting Report & Highlights (2026)

As an NFL analyst, I'm always on the lookout for the next big thing. And when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie class, one name that's caught my eye is Eli Stowers. Now, I'm not just talking about his impressive vertical leap or broad jump at the NFL Combine (though those are certainly noteworthy). No, what makes Stowers fascinating is the potential for him to become a dynamic weapon in the Eagles' offense, much like a certain former Titans, Rams, Packers, Raiders, Saints, and Chargers tight end named Jared Cook.

Stowers' journey to the NFL is an intriguing one. A former high school quarterback, he transitioned to tight end at Texas A&M, then New Mexico State, and finally Vanderbilt. And while his college stats might not jump off the page (35 receiving yards as a QB at Texas A&M, anyone?), his athleticism is undeniable. With a 4.51 40-yard dash, a 45.5" vertical leap, and a 135" broad jump, Stowers is an elite athlete. But what's truly fascinating is how he can use that athleticism to create mismatches against defenders, whether it's by outrunning them or dragging them to the ground.

Now, here's where the comparison to Cook comes into play. Cook, a 6'5" 246-pound tight end, had a long and successful NFL career, amassing 553 catches for 7,237 yards and 45 touchdowns. And while Stowers is smaller and lighter, he possesses the same kind of exceptional athleticism that Cook did. Of course, Cook had to refine his blocking skills to become a well-rounded tight end, and I suspect Stowers will have to do the same. But with his speed and agility, I believe Stowers has the potential to become a similar weapon in the Eagles' offense.

One thing that immediately stands out is the fact that both Stowers and Cook had slow starts to their NFL careers. Cook had just 74 receiving yards in his rookie season, and it wasn't until his third season that he truly broke out. Similarly, I'm projecting that Stowers won't be a major productivity factor as a rookie. But here's the thing: just because he might not be an instant impact player doesn't mean he won't be a valuable asset. In fact, I believe his development could take some time, and that's okay. The Eagles have a history of developing young talent, and with the right coaching and mentorship, Stowers could become the kind of player that makes a significant impact down the road.

In my opinion, Stowers has the potential to become a key part of the Eagles' offense, much like Cook did for the Titans and other teams. And while it might take some time for him to reach his full potential, I believe he has the tools to become a dynamic weapon in the NFL. So, as an Eagles fan, I'm excited to see how Stowers develops and contributes to the team. And as an NFL analyst, I'm intrigued by the possibilities that lie ahead for this young, athletic tight end.