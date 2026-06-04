Elite 11 Finals 2026 Day 3 Highlights: Top QB Performances & Analysis (2026)

The Elite 11 Finals, a prestigious event in the world of high school quarterback recruitment, is reaching its climax on Day 3 in Los Angeles. This annual gathering, now in its 28th year, brings together the nation's top young signal-callers for an intense three-day competition.

What makes this event so fascinating is the intense scrutiny and pressure these young athletes face. Each participant has earned their spot through one of the seven regional feeder camps, showcasing their skills and potential to a panel of expert scouts and recruiters.

As the final day unfolds, the spotlight is on the top performers from the previous two days. Ryan Rakowski, a rising star from Palos Verdes, California, has been on fire, completing an impressive 24 of 27 throws with seven touchdowns. This performance has caught the eye of expert analyst Greg Biggins, who suggests Rakowski's display might be close to setting a new record for the event.

Another standout is Jake Nawrot, a superstar from John Hersey High School in Illinois. Nawrot has consistently impressed, earning top performer status on both Day 1 and Day 2. His excellent footwork and ease under center have been highlighted by Rivals' Charles Power.

However, it's not just about the individual performances. The Elite 11 Finals also provide a platform for these young quarterbacks to showcase their skills in a competitive, 7-on-7 environment. This format allows for a more realistic assessment of their abilities, as they throw to and against local high school teams.

As the final day progresses, we can expect to see more impressive displays and perhaps even some unexpected surprises. The event serves as a crucial stepping stone for these young athletes, offering them a chance to prove their worth and potentially secure their future in college football.

From my perspective, the Elite 11 Finals is a fascinating showcase of talent and a crucial moment in the careers of these aspiring quarterbacks. It's a reminder of the intense competition and dedication required to reach the top levels of the sport. As we await the final results, one thing is certain: these young athletes will leave Los Angeles with invaluable experience and memories that will shape their future journeys.