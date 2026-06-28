Elliott Smith's Legacy: An Asteroid Named After the Iconic Singer-Songwriter (2026)

The cosmos has a new songbird. Elliott Smith, the American musician and songwriter, has been immortalized with an asteroid named after him, a fitting tribute to his legacy of capturing fleeting, beautiful moments in music. Smith, who passed away in 2003, is now represented in the night sky, joining a select group of musicians immortalized in this way, including David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Frank Zappa, and all four members of The Beatles. This is a testament to his enduring impact on music and his ability to turn loneliness and longing into timeless songs.

The asteroid, designated as (861969) Elliottsmith, was discovered in 2014 and its numerical designation mirrors Smith's birth date, August 6th, 1969. The idea for the naming came from Edinburgh-based independent filmmaker Orlando Campopiano, who was inspired by Smith's song 'Shooting Star' from his posthumous 2004 album 'From a Basement on the Hill'. Campopiano worked with Smith's estate to submit a naming proposal to the International Astronomical Union, which approved the designation.

Campopiano expressed his hope that this tribute will introduce new people to Smith's music, saying, 'I hope this introduces at least one new person to Elliott’s brilliant discography, and I’m happy to see a permanent legacy in the stars!'. The asteroid's current location and orbit can be explored through NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's interactive Small-Body Database.

Smith's music continues to resonate with new generations of listeners, with albums like 'Either/Or', 'XO', 'Figure 8', and 'From a Basement on the Hill' remaining popular. The asteroid's naming is a fitting tribute to Smith's unique ability to capture the essence of life's fleeting moments in his songs, ensuring that his legacy will continue to inspire and touch the hearts of listeners for generations to come.