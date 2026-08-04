Emily Brown's Dominance at Columbus Sectionals 2026 | 400 Free & 200 Fly Champion (2026)

Emily Brown made a splash at the 2026 Columbus Sectionals, claiming two gold medals on the third night of the meet. Her performances in the 400 free and 200 fly were particularly impressive, showcasing her versatility and speed. Brown's 400 free time of 4:12.88 was a significant improvement from her previous best of 4:17.91, and it would have secured her a spot in the 'B' final at the 2025 US Nationals. Her 200 fly win, with a time of 2:10.13, was just shy of her lifetime best of 2:09.68, but still a strong performance. These victories highlight Brown's potential as a rising star in the swimming world, especially with her ability to consistently improve her times.

On the girls' side, Lindi Worrell, the younger sister of Olympic medalist Kelsi Dahlia, made her mark in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.90. This was a slight improvement from her lifetime best of 1:12.50, which she achieved at last summer's Columbus Sectionals. Worrell's performance is a testament to her dedication and talent, especially considering her family's swimming legacy.

KK LeBlanc continued her dominance in the backstroke events, touching the wall in a time of 1:01.50 in the 100 back. This was just 0.10 seconds off her best, demonstrating her consistency and precision in the water. LeBlanc's performance adds to her impressive resume, which includes a sweep of the backstroke events.

The men's side of the meet was led by Matthew Klinge, who tied his lifetime best in the 50 free with a time of 22.36. However, he improved upon this in the prelims, shaving 0.01 seconds off his time. Klinge's performance showcases his speed and determination, especially with his ability to maintain a high level of performance throughout the meet.

Michigan's William Savarese won the 400 free with a time of 3:55.28, which was a significant improvement from his previous best of 3:58.02 from summer 2022. Savarese's performance is a strong indicator of his potential as a rising star in the swimming world, especially with his upcoming junior season.

Alabama commit Nash King dominated the 200 fly, touching the wall in a time of 2:01.49. This was a substantial improvement from his previous best of 2:03.77, and it showcases his versatility and speed in the water. King's performance is a strong indicator of his potential as a top swimmer in the future.

The 100 backstroke was a close race, with Owen Chiles touching the wall in a time of 55.69, just 0.07 seconds ahead of Aiden Gerst, who finished second. Ahmed Ismail won the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.09, but his prelims time of 1:01.85 was even faster. These performances highlight the competitive nature of the meet and the high level of talent among the swimmers.

In conclusion, the 2026 Columbus Sectionals showcased the talent and potential of several swimmers, including Emily Brown, Lindi Worrell, KK LeBlanc, Matthew Klinge, William Savarese, Nash King, Owen Chiles, Aiden Gerst, and Ahmed Ismail. Their performances were a testament to their hard work and dedication, and they are sure to continue making waves in the swimming world.