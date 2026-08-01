Emily Sprague's New Album 'Cyano': A Musical Journey (2026)

The music industry is about to be blessed with a new album from Emily A. Sprague, the talented composer and singer-songwriter behind Florist. Titled "Cyano," this upcoming release promises to be a captivating journey through Sprague's unique musical landscape.

What immediately stands out to me is the personal touch Sprague brings to this project. Not only is "Cyano" her first album under her real name, but it also marks her debut as the lead vocalist. This shift in artistic presentation hints at a deeper exploration of her creative identity and a desire to connect more intimately with her audience.

The Power of Collaboration

One of the most fascinating aspects of this album is the collaboration between Sprague and her partner, VHaddad. Together, they've created a visual masterpiece to accompany the single "Sing To." The video seamlessly blends footage from their trip to Iceland with glimpses of their home in Upstate New York. This fusion of landscapes mirrors the ethereal quality of Sprague's vocals and the wandering nature of her synth compositions. It's a beautiful example of how art can transcend boundaries and create a unique, immersive experience.

A Musical Journey

"Cyano" is a 14-track odyssey, each song a chapter in Sprague's musical narrative. From the enchanting "Double Moon" to the mysterious "Inscription of Wind," the album promises a diverse range of sounds and emotions. The tracklist, with its intriguing titles, hints at a deeply personal and imaginative world that Sprague is inviting us to explore.

A Step Towards New Horizons

While Sprague hasn't announced a full tour yet, her upcoming performance with Grouper at New York City's Town Hall is a tantalizing glimpse into what's to come. This collaboration suggests a desire to push artistic boundaries and explore new musical territories. It's an exciting prospect for fans and a sign of the creative evolution that Sprague is undergoing.

Final Thoughts

"Cyano" is more than just an album; it's a statement of artistic growth and a celebration of collaboration. With its unique blend of visuals and music, Sprague and VHaddad have crafted an experience that transcends traditional boundaries. As we eagerly await the release of this album, one thing is certain: Emily A. Sprague is on the cusp of a new and exciting chapter in her musical journey, and we're all invited to join her.