Emmy Predictions and Snubs: THR Live Discussion (2026)

The world of television awards is a fascinating microcosm of the entertainment industry, and the upcoming Emmy Awards are a hot topic of discussion. In this article, we'll delve into the predictions, trends, and potential surprises surrounding the 2026 Emmys, with a healthy dose of personal commentary and analysis.

The Emmy Buzz: A Glimpse into the Future

The Hollywood Reporter's THR Live recently hosted a conversation led by Scott Feinberg and Brande Victorian, who broke down the latest Emmy predictions and analyzed the potential favorites. One of the key trends they highlighted is the dominance of a few shows across various categories. Feinberg noted that in the past four years, three or four shows have consistently dominated the nominations, and this year is shaping up to be no different.

"The Pitt" is expected to sweep the supporting actor and actress categories, with a 'zillion' nominations. - Scott Feinberg

This trend of vote-splitting and the potential for a single show to dominate multiple categories is an interesting phenomenon. It raises questions about the diversity of nominations and the impact of a few powerhouse shows on the overall landscape of television excellence.

Limited Series: A Competitive Category

When it comes to limited or anthology series, Victorian predicted a tight race with "Love Story," "Beef," "The Beast in Me," and "All Her Fault" leading the pack. The fifth spot, however, is up for grabs, with shows like "Half Man" and "Lord of the Flies" in the running. This category is particularly intriguing as it showcases the diverse range of storytelling formats and the potential for unexpected winners.

Breaking Through: Taylor Sheridan's Emmy Moment?

One name that has been buzzing in the industry is Taylor Sheridan. Feinberg suggested that with Sheridan's recent projects, "Landman" and "The Madison," he could finally break through with the Television Academy and secure an Emmy moment. Sheridan's work has garnered critical acclaim, and his potential recognition at the Emmys would be a well-deserved achievement.

Potential Snubs and Surprises

Discussing potential snubs, Feinberg highlighted the risk of vote-splitting for "The Pitt" cast, while Victorian pointed to HBO's "Industry," now in its fourth season, as a show that could be overlooked despite its critical acclaim and popular conversation surrounding it.

"If 'Industry' doesn't get nominated for best drama series, it would be a bit surprising given the buzz and the final season's impact." - Brande Victorian

This conversation highlights the fine line between critical acclaim and popular recognition, and the challenges shows face in breaking through the noise.

The Campaign Factor

Victorian emphasized the importance of campaigning, especially for shows that premiere early in the season. Reminding voters and keeping the show's presence fresh in their minds is crucial. Feinberg added that the abundance of great content across various platforms makes it challenging for shows to break through unless they are on one of the major reflexive platforms.

"It's a campaign, and campaigning is crucial, especially for early season shows." - Brande Victorian

Final Thoughts

As we await the 2026 Emmy nominations, it's clear that the race is shaping up to be an exciting one. The dominance of a few shows, the potential for surprises, and the impact of campaigning all contribute to the intrigue surrounding this year's awards. Personally, I find it fascinating how the Emmys reflect the ever-evolving landscape of television and the strategies shows employ to capture the attention of voters. It's a reminder that, in the world of television, excellence is not always enough; timing, visibility, and a well-executed campaign can make all the difference.