England's Dominant World Cup of Darts Victory: Humphries & Littler's Redemption (2026)

The World Cup of Darts has once again provided us with an exhilarating display of precision and skill, with England emerging as champions for the sixth time. This year's tournament was a testament to the resilience and teamwork of Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, who proved that their partnership is a force to be reckoned with.

In a thrilling final against the Netherlands, the English duo showcased their dominance, averaging over 104 and producing an impressive 15 finishes of 140 or more. It was a performance that left no doubt about their ability to rise to the occasion.

The Road to Redemption

Last year's surprise exit in the second round cast a shadow over their partnership, but Littler and Humphries used that disappointment as fuel. They entered this year's tournament with a renewed sense of purpose, determined to prove their critics wrong.

Their journey to the final was not without its challenges. In the quarter-finals, they found themselves in a deep hole against Wales, trailing 0-4 and 2-5 at the break. However, a remarkable comeback in the second session, led by Humphries, saw them wipe out the deficit and take the lead for the first time.

A Team Effort

What makes this victory even more remarkable is the way Littler and Humphries approached their matches. They understood that individual brilliance alone would not be enough. As Littler pointed out, "We can't do it every game, it's hard."

This realization led to a more collaborative effort, with both players recognizing the importance of supporting each other. Their strategy paid off, as they overcame Wales and Scotland, two formidable British rivals, to reach the final.

The Final Showdown

Facing the formidable Dutch duo of Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen, England's top seeds knew they were in for a tough battle. The early stages of the final were tightly contested, with neither team willing to give an inch.

However, Littler's crucial break just before the first interval gave England the momentum they needed. From there, they never looked back, extending their lead and maintaining a high average throughout.

A Well-Deserved Victory

Humphries, reflecting on the match, praised van Gerwen's performance, acknowledging his return to top form. "Michael was unbelievable tonight." he said. "We knew we needed to take our chances, and we did."

This victory solidifies England's dominance in the World Cup of Darts, extending their record to six titles. It's a testament to the skill, determination, and teamwork of Littler and Humphries, who have proven that they are a formidable partnership.

As we look ahead, one thing is certain: the World Cup of Darts will continue to captivate and inspire, providing us with more thrilling moments and unforgettable stories.