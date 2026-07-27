England's T20 Squad: Sam Curran's Take on Harry Brook's Captaincy and the Return of Jofra Archer (2026)

Sam Curran has thrown his support behind Harry Brook as the next England Test captain, praising his leadership qualities and experience. However, Curran remained tight-lipped about his own potential to take on the white-ball captaincy role, despite his impressive T20 World Cup performance and recent inclusion in the playing XI for England's second T20 against India. The article delves into the complexities of captaincy in cricket, exploring the challenges of balancing limited-overs and red-ball formats, and the potential impact on players' careers. It also highlights the emergence of young talent, such as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is making waves in the IPL, and the importance of adaptability and skill execution for bowlers in different conditions. The piece concludes with a reflection on the competitive nature of cricket and the pressure on players to perform, while also acknowledging the importance of enjoying the game and embracing the challenges that come with it.