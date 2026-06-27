Epic Games Launcher: A Major Overhaul - What's New? (2026)

Epic Games, the creators of the wildly popular Fortnite, have announced a major redesign of their launcher, aiming to compete with industry giants like Steam. This move comes after years of criticism, even from within the company, highlighting the launcher's shortcomings. The current state of the launcher has been described as 'really slow' by Epic Games Store vice president Steven Allison, a stark contrast to the ambitions of the company's CEO, Tim Sweeney, who has openly stated their desire to match Steam's user experience.

The upcoming redesign promises a host of new features and improvements. Gamers can expect personalized recommendations on the home screen, written player reviews, and the ability to create player profiles with custom avatars. Additionally, the launcher will support a wider range of controllers, allowing for more flexibility in gameplay. One of the most notable additions is the ability to check game performance on different computers, ensuring gamers can make informed decisions about their gaming setup.

Perhaps the most exciting feature for Fortnite fans is the introduction of 'chunked' installation. This innovative approach allows players to install the game in smaller, more manageable pieces, eliminating the need for lengthy, uninterrupted installation sessions. This is a significant improvement, especially for those with limited time or resources.

The redesign will be rolled out in three stages over the next 12 months. The first stage will introduce direct patch notes and chunked Fortnite installs, while the storefront overhaul will be part of the final stage. Epic Games has also committed to performance improvements, including five times faster cold booting and six times faster restoration to the library.

This comprehensive redesign is a testament to Epic Games' commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience. By addressing the criticisms and incorporating new features, they are taking significant steps to enhance the launcher's functionality and user-friendliness. The question remains: will this be enough to challenge Steam's dominance in the gaming platform market?

In my opinion, this redesign is a strategic move by Epic Games to solidify their position in the gaming industry. By focusing on user experience and convenience, they are creating a more appealing and competitive platform. However, the success of this endeavor will depend on the execution and the ability to deliver on the promised improvements. Only time will tell if Epic Games can truly compete with the established player in the market.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact on the gaming industry as a whole. The competition between Epic Games and Steam could drive innovation and improve the overall user experience for gamers worldwide. As an industry analyst, I am keen to see how this redesign affects the market and whether it inspires other developers to follow suit.