Eric Bischoff Thinks Cody Rhodes Should Turn Heel (2026)

Wrestling's Heel Turn: A Fresh Perspective on an Old Tradition

The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with speculation about Cody Rhodes' potential character transformation. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has boldly declared that he's 'over' Cody Rhodes as a babyface champion, suggesting a heel turn is long overdue. But what does this mean for the wrestling landscape, and why is it generating such strong opinions?

Firstly, let's unpack the term 'heel turn'. In the world of wrestling, a heel is a villainous character, designed to incite boos and jeers from the audience. It's a time-honored tradition that adds depth to the sport's storytelling. What many fans don't realize is that the heel role is often more challenging and creatively rewarding than playing the hero. It's an opportunity to showcase a wrestler's acting prowess and create a truly memorable persona.

Bischoff, a wrestling veteran, believes that Cody Rhodes, with his undeniable talent and charisma, could excel in this role. He argues that Rhodes has already mastered the babyface champion archetype, and a heel turn would offer a fresh and exciting direction. This perspective is intriguing because it challenges the notion that wrestlers should stick to a single persona. It's a testament to the evolving nature of the sport, where versatility and adaptability are becoming increasingly valued.

Personally, I find this debate fascinating because it highlights the fine line between a wrestler's personal ambitions and the audience's expectations. Cody Rhodes, like many wrestlers, may aspire to fill the shoes of legends like John Cena, but is that what the fans truly want? The wrestling business is a delicate balance between giving the people what they want and pushing creative boundaries.

In my opinion, Bischoff's suggestion is a bold move that could pay off massively. Rhodes has the talent to pull off a compelling heel character, and it would add a new layer to his already impressive repertoire. However, the timing and execution are crucial. A heel turn should be a strategic decision, not a desperate attempt to boost ratings. If done right, it could elevate Rhodes' career and provide a much-needed shake-up in the WWE.

One detail that I find particularly interesting is Bischoff's belief that Rhodes' acting skills would shine in a heel role. It's a reminder that wrestling is as much about performance art as it is about physical prowess. The ability to portray a complex, multi-dimensional character is a skill that should be celebrated and utilized.

As we eagerly await WWE's next move, it's clear that the potential heel turn of Cody Rhodes is more than just a storyline decision. It's a reflection of the evolving nature of professional wrestling, where innovation and creativity are essential for long-term success.