Eric Trump Denies Rigged UFC Fight Claims: Fake Screenshots Exposed (2026)

The recent controversy surrounding the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House has sparked intense debate, with Eric Trump, the son of former US President Donald Trump, denying the authenticity of screenshots allegedly showing a conversation with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier. Trump claims the images are AI-generated and fake, a bold statement that has raised eyebrows and questions about the integrity of online communication.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Cormier shared a screenshot of an exchange where an account, seemingly belonging to Trump, inquired about the health of the fighters and whether any fights would be 'rigged'. Cormier's initial post expressed concern, stating, 'I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however, I refuse to stay silent. Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event.'

However, Trump's response was swift and decisive. He stated, 'This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary.' He further emphasized his point by mentioning that the screenshots were AI-generated and that Cormier had since deleted his post, confirming the fabricated nature of the images.

Cormier, a former UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion, seemed to echo Trump's sentiments, writing, 'Are people this dumb?' to which Trump replied, 'Thanks, Daniel'. This exchange has left many wondering about the veracity of online interactions and the potential for misinformation to spread rapidly.

The timing of this controversy is particularly intriguing, given the event's historical significance. The UFC Freedom 250 event took place on President Trump's 80th birthday, coinciding with celebrations marking 250 years of American independence. Eric Trump's presence at the event, as the executive vice-president of his father's administration, adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

This incident raises important questions about the boundaries of online communication and the potential for AI-generated content to influence public perception. As AI technology continues to advance, it becomes increasingly crucial to discern between genuine interactions and fabricated ones. The impact of such misinformation could have far-reaching consequences, especially in the context of high-profile events and public figures.

In my opinion, this situation highlights the need for a more critical approach to online content. While AI has its benefits, the potential for misuse and the spread of false information is a significant concern. As we navigate the digital age, it is essential to develop skills in media literacy and critical thinking to ensure that we can discern fact from fiction. This incident serves as a reminder of the power and responsibility that come with the ability to create and share content online.