Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu: Who Wins & Faces Jermell Charlo Next? | Boxing Breakdown (2026)

In the world of boxing, where every punch has a story and every victory a new chapter, the upcoming showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu is more than just a fight. It's a battle that could shape the future of the sport, especially for the American-born Spence, who is looking to reclaim his glory. But what makes this bout particularly fascinating is the potential for a major all-American fight if Spence emerges victorious. Let me explain why this is a big deal and what it could mean for the boxing landscape.

Spence, a former world champion, is no stranger to the top of the boxing world. However, his recent losses to Terence Crawford have left him in a state of limbo. Many, including myself, believe that Spence is better suited to the 154-pound division, where he could make a powerful comeback. The catchweight fight against Tszyu at 158 pounds is a strategic move, but it's the potential for a domestic dust-up with Jermell Charlo that has everyone's attention. Charlo, the undisputed super-welterweight champion, is a force to be reckoned with, and if he faces Tszyu, it would be a fight that could define the future of the division.

What makes this scenario even more intriguing is the involvement of Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger. According to Coppinger, Charlo is being lined up for a potential fight with the winner of Spence-Tszyu, which would be a significant development in the super-welterweight division. This fight would not only be a clash of styles but also a battle for dominance in a division that has been relatively quiet since Canelo Alvarez's victory over Charlo.

From my perspective, this potential fight between Spence and Charlo is a dream match for boxing fans. It would be a clash of two powerful styles and two of the most talented fighters in the division. However, it also raises a deeper question: is the super-welterweight division ready for such a high-stakes fight? The division has been relatively quiet since Canelo's victory, and a fight between Spence and Charlo could be the catalyst for a new era of excitement and competition.

In conclusion, the upcoming Spence-Tszyu fight is more than just a boxing match. It's a potential turning point for the sport, a chance for Spence to reclaim his glory and for the super-welterweight division to regain its place in the spotlight. As a boxing fan, I can't wait to see what the future holds for these two talented fighters and the division as a whole. Personally, I think this fight could be the start of something truly special, and I'm eager to see how it unfolds.