Errol Spence's Ex-Trainer Derrick James on Crawford Fight: Busy Gym, Multiple Camps (2026)

Errol Spence Jr's recent comments about his training camp for the Terence Crawford fight have sparked an interesting debate. While it's easy to dismiss his remarks as sour grapes, there's more to this story than meets the eye. In my opinion, the real issue here is not just about the quality of training, but also about the context and the unique challenges faced by Spence and his team. Let's take a closer look at what went wrong and why it matters.

The Context: A Busy Gym and Overlapping Training Camps

Derrick James, Spence's ex-trainer, acknowledged that the gym was busier than usual during the training camp. This is a critical detail that many people seem to overlook. The fact that the gym was busy at the same time as other training camps, including those of Anthony Joshua and Frank Martin, created a unique set of challenges. In my view, this context is crucial to understanding the situation. It's not just about the number of people in the gym, but also about the coordination and logistics of managing multiple training camps simultaneously.

The Sparring Debate: Injury or Strategy?

One of the most contentious issues is the lack of sparring. James claims that Spence did spar for two weeks but was injured in the last week. However, Spence's father reportedly said that no sparring was allowed after the injury. This raises a deeper question: was the lack of sparring a strategic decision or a result of the injury? Personally, I think it's a combination of both. The injury could have been a factor, but the decision to limit sparring could also have been a strategic move to conserve energy or focus on other aspects of training.

The Impact on the Fight

Despite the challenges, it's essential to recognize that Crawford's performance on the night was exceptional. This takes nothing away from Crawford's achievement, but it also highlights the importance of context. The fact that Spence's training camp was disrupted and that he may have been injured adds a layer of complexity to the fight. It's not just about the outcome, but also about the circumstances that led to it.

Looking Ahead: Spence's Return to the Ring

Spence's return to the ring on July 25 against Tim Tszyu is an opportunity for him to put the past behind him. With Ronnie Shields now serving as his trainer, the focus is on moving forward. The question remains: will the past impact his performance? In my opinion, it's essential to separate the training camp issues from the fight itself. While the past may cast a shadow, it's up to Spence to rise above it and focus on the task at hand.

Conclusion: Learning from the Past

In conclusion, the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford saga is more than just a boxing story. It's a tale of context, challenges, and the human element of sports. By understanding the context and the unique challenges faced by Spence and his team, we can gain a deeper appreciation for the complexities of training and competition. As we look ahead, let's remember that the past can shape the present, but it's the future that truly matters. So, let's move forward with an open mind and a willingness to learn from the past.