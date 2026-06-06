ESPN's Super Bowl LXI Campaign: A Toy Story Adventure (2026)

ESPN's Super Bowl LXI campaign takes an unexpected turn as it transforms its stars into Toy Story characters. This creative collaboration between ESPN and Pixar showcases Disney's mastery of synergy, blending sports and animation seamlessly. The 'ToyStory 5.5' ad spot features ESPN personalities like Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Pat McAfee, Adam Schefter, Peyton and Eli Manning, Randy Moss, and Jason Kelce as action figures embarking on a journey from Bristol, Connecticut, to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. The unexpected twist? They encounter characters from Toy Story 5, creating a unique and memorable crossover event. This campaign is part of ESPN's broader 'We're Going' initiative, emphasizing the network's commitment to the Super Bowl with extensive marketing and programming. The ad not only promotes the Super Bowl but also highlights the entertainment value of ESPN's content, blending sports and storytelling in a way that resonates with audiences worldwide. This innovative approach to advertising is a testament to ESPN's ability to think outside the box and create engaging content that transcends traditional boundaries.