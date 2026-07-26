ESPN's Take: Why the Cleveland Browns Should Prioritize Grant Delpit's Contract Extension (2026)

The Cleveland Browns are in a state of flux, with a youth movement in full swing and a roster undergoing significant changes. With the departures of key players like Myles Garrett, David Njoku, and Wyatt Teller, the team is now looking to extend the contracts of its longest-standing, veteran players, such as CB Denzel Ward and S Grant Delpit. ESPN suggests that extending Delpit's contract is a move worth considering, but what does this mean for the Browns and their future?

Delpit, a high-performing safety, is set to hit free agency this year. His current contract is underwhelming, placing him outside the top 15 at the safety position and significantly lower than what other top safeties like Derwin James and Kyle Hamilton are earning. ESPN suggests that Delpit could enter the next tier of safeties around $15 million per year in an extension. But should the Browns extend Delpit soon?

In my opinion, the Browns should absolutely extend Delpit's contract. He is a key player on the team, and his high level of performance is evident. ESPN's ranking of Delpit as the seventh-best safety in terms of 'total points saved' last season is a testament to his value. However, the question remains: at what yearly value should the contract be extended?

One thing that immediately stands out is the significant disparity in contract values between Delpit and other top safeties. While Delpit's current contract is underwhelming, it is unlikely that he will reach the $20 million per year mark that four other safeties are making. Instead, the Browns should aim for an extension that places Delpit in the next tier of safeties, around $15 million per year.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the strategic implications of Delpit's contract extension. By extending Delpit's contract, the Browns can retain a key player while also sending a message to the rest of the league that they are committed to building a competitive team. However, the team must also be mindful of the financial implications of such a move, especially with the youth movement and the need to fill other roster spots.

From my perspective, the Browns should extend Delpit's contract, but they must do so strategically. The team should aim for an extension that is both financially feasible and aligns with their long-term goals. By doing so, the Browns can continue to build a competitive team while also sending a message to the rest of the league that they are committed to success.

In conclusion, the Cleveland Browns should extend Grant Delpit's contract, but they must do so strategically and with a long-term vision. By extending Delpit's contract, the team can retain a key player and send a message to the rest of the league, while also being mindful of the financial implications and the need to fill other roster spots. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.