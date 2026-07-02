Ethereum's Funding Gap: Former Leader Warns of Decentralization Challenges (2026)

The future of Ethereum governance is a topic that has sparked intense debate and speculation within the crypto community. In a recent interview, Trent Van Epps, the former leader of the Ethereum Foundation, shed light on the upcoming challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Van Epps' departure from the Ethereum Foundation was a significant event, as it signaled a shift in the organization's philosophy. The foundation is intentionally stepping back from its central role, embracing a 'subtraction' approach to governance. This strategy aims to decentralize power and encourage multiple independent entities to coordinate the ecosystem.

The Funding Challenge

One of the key issues Van Epps highlighted is the funding gap that Ethereum faces. He estimates that core protocol development requires a substantial annual investment of around $30 million. However, as the Ethereum Foundation's treasury declines over time, the question arises: who will step up to finance the public goods that ensure the network's reliability and security?

Van Epps' Protocol Guild initiative has made a notable impact, distributing nearly $40 million to core developers over four years. Yet, he acknowledges that this alone cannot bridge the funding gap. The challenge lies in identifying new organizations willing to invest in Ethereum's long-term sustainability.

Ethereum's Strengths and Obstacles

Despite the funding concerns, Van Epps remains optimistic about Ethereum's future. He believes that the network's leadership in decentralized finance, stablecoin settlement, and EVM adoption gives it a significant edge over competitors. These network effects are difficult to replicate, providing Ethereum with a strong foundation.

However, Van Epps also identifies challenges. He highlights the 'free rider' problem, where entities benefit from shared infrastructure without contributing to its maintenance. This issue poses a significant obstacle to solving the funding gap and ensuring the network's long-term health.

A More Distributed Governance Model

Looking ahead, Van Epps predicts that Ethereum's governance will become increasingly distributed over the next decade. He envisions the Ethereum Foundation continuing to operate in a narrower capacity, alongside newer organizations focused on research, commercialization, and ecosystem growth.

Additionally, Van Epps emphasizes the need for stronger advocacy around ETH as an asset. He believes that a clearer narrative connecting the token to the network's expanding on-chain economy is essential for broad adoption. Ultimately, success will be measured by billions of users accessing Ethereum and its Layer 2 ecosystem.

Final Thoughts

The transition phase that Ethereum is entering is critical for its long-term decentralization strategy. While challenges like funding and coordination exist, the network's strengths and network effects provide a solid foundation. As Van Epps suggests, the key to Ethereum's future lies in the emergence of new institutions and stakeholders willing to invest in its shared infrastructure. The coming years will be a test of Ethereum's ability to adapt and thrive in a more distributed governance model.