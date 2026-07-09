Get ready for a thrilling return to the racetrack as the Breeders' Cup Turf champion, Ethical Diamond, prepares to grace Royal Ascot once again. This remarkable horse, under the guidance of trainer Willie Mullins, is set to headline an exciting squad, igniting anticipation among racing enthusiasts worldwide.

In a recent revelation, Mullins confirmed Ethical Diamond's participation in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes, a race that holds special significance for the horse and its connections. Last year, this dynamic duo stormed to victory in the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot, marking the beginning of an extraordinary journey.

Since then, Ethical Diamond has continued to shine, claiming victories in prestigious races like the Ebor Handicap at York and, most notably, the Grade 1 contest in California. These achievements have solidified the horse's status as one of the world's top middle-distance performers and a true ambassador for its trainer's remarkable success.

As we eagerly await Ethical Diamond's return, it's worth reflecting on the impact of such victories. Personally, I find it fascinating how a single win can ignite a chain reaction of success, propelling a horse and its connections into the spotlight. It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent that goes into these achievements.

What makes this story even more intriguing is the broader context. Royal Ascot, with its rich history and prestigious reputation, serves as the perfect stage for Ethical Diamond's comeback. The race's legacy and the horse's past success create an electric atmosphere, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming event.

In my opinion, the return of Ethical Diamond to Royal Ascot is more than just a sporting event. It's a celebration of the sport's rich heritage, a showcase of talent, and a reminder of the incredible journeys that can unfold within the racing world. So, mark your calendars, racing fans, as we gear up for a truly extraordinary spectacle!