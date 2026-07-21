EU Airport Travel: Expert Advice on Queues and Delays (2026)

The recent implementation of the EU Entry-Exit System (EES) has sparked a debate about the balance between security measures and the convenience of travelers. This new system, which replaces traditional passport stamps with digital registration, has led to some unexpected challenges, particularly for non-EU citizens.

One of the key issues is the introduction of biometric checks at entry and exit points. While these measures aim to enhance security, they have resulted in longer waiting times, causing frustration for travelers. The impact of these checks varies across Europe, with some airports experiencing seamless travel, while others, like Spain, Portugal, and France, have become notorious for their lengthy queues.

As an expert in travel and aviation, I find it fascinating how a seemingly straightforward change in procedure can have such a significant impact. The advice from Wizz Air's boss, Yvonne Moynihan, to allow three hours before flights, highlights the need for a more nuanced approach to travel planning. This situation raises a deeper question about the trade-off between security and efficiency in our modern travel systems.

The European airports association, ACI Europe, has warned that the situation is deteriorating, with queues reaching up to 3.5 hours during peak times. This is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by airports and travelers alike. It's interesting to note that even with the partial suspension of EES, some airports are still reporting excessive waiting times.

What many people don't realize is that these delays are not solely attributed to the EES. Other factors, such as the high volume of travelers during peak seasons, also contribute to the chaos. The European Commission has acknowledged this, emphasizing that registering information under the EES typically takes only a minute. However, the cumulative effect of these factors can lead to significant disruptions.

In my opinion, the key to mitigating these issues lies in a combination of efficient planning and flexible adaptation. Airports and airlines should work together to optimize their processes and allocate resources effectively. Additionally, travelers need to be informed and prepared for potential delays, especially during peak travel periods.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see how the EES evolves and whether it can strike a better balance between security and traveler convenience. This situation serves as a reminder that even the most well-intentioned changes can have unintended consequences, and it's crucial to continuously evaluate and adapt our systems to ensure a smooth travel experience for all.