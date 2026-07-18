Euro Gains Against USD: ECB's Hawkish Stance & CPI Impact Explained (2026)

The Euro's Resilience: Navigating the ECB's Hawkish Stance and CPI Support

The Euro's journey against the US Dollar is a fascinating tale of resilience, and ING's Francesco Pesole offers a compelling perspective on the factors driving its strength. With the European Central Bank's (ECB) Sintra forum in full swing, the focus is on the bank's hawkish stance and its potential impact on the currency's trajectory.

The Hawkish Symphony at Sintra

Pesole's insights begin with the ECB's commitment to a hawkish tone at the Sintra forum. He believes that President Christine Lagarde's opening remarks will maintain a broadly hawkish stance, a departure from the dovish shifts often signaled in the past. This stance is crucial as it influences market expectations and the bank's future actions.

Inflation's Role in the Euro's Fortitude

ING's macro team predicts slightly above-consensus inflation, with headline and core rates at 3.1% and 2.6%, respectively. This projection is significant because it suggests that the ECB might not be ready to ease its hawkish stance just yet. By keeping inflation expectations in check, the ECB can maintain its credibility and potentially avoid a dovish shift that could weaken the Euro.

The Euro's Downside Risks and Gradual Recovery

While the Euro faces potential downside risks from a renewed US Dollar bull market, Pesole argues that the hawkish tone at Sintra can provide some support. He forecasts a limited downside to 1.130 for EUR/USD, followed by a gradual recovery towards 1.150 in July. This prediction highlights the currency's ability to withstand market pressures and maintain its strength.

CPI's Impact and the ECB's Dovish Tilt

The upcoming CPI test on Wednesday is a critical event. Pesole expects the ECB to maintain its hawkish stance, avoiding any dovish tilt that could impact the Euro negatively. The bank's commitment to controlling inflation is a key factor in the currency's resilience, and any deviation from this path could have significant consequences.

Conclusion: The Euro's Enduring Strength

In conclusion, the Euro's strength against the US Dollar is a testament to the ECB's hawkish stance and its ability to navigate the complexities of inflation. Pesole's analysis highlights the currency's resilience and the potential for a gradual recovery. As the Sintra forum unfolds, the Euro's trajectory will be closely watched, with its performance influencing market sentiment and the broader economic landscape.