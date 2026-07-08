Everyone Says Hi: New Album 'Funny Cos It's True' and Single 'Don't Underestimate Yourself' Review (2026)

The music world is buzzing with the news of Everyone Says Hi's upcoming album, 'Funny Cos It's True'. This indie supergroup, comprising former members of renowned bands like Kaiser Chiefs, The Kooks, and more, is making waves with their unique sound and intriguing backstory. What makes this band particularly fascinating is their ability to blend nostalgia with a fresh, contemporary edge.

The album's lead single, 'Don't Underestimate Yourself', is a captivating journey back to the 1970s, complete with a lush, retro sound and a powerful message. Nick Hodgson, the band's songwriter and drummer, has crafted a song that encourages his daughter to embrace her boldness and confidence. It's a personal note set to music, a reminder that resonates far beyond his family.

Personally, I find the band's creative process intriguing. They've taken a more collaborative approach this time, allowing for a dynamic and spontaneous energy to permeate the album. This shift is a testament to the band's growth and their desire to explore new musical territories. The fact that they recorded the album in Hodgson's home studio adds a layer of intimacy and authenticity to the music, a stark contrast to the AI-driven music production trends we often see today.

What many people don't realize is that Everyone Says Hi is more than just a collection of talented musicians. They're a testament to the enduring power of indie music and the strength of the UK music scene. The band's formation, as revealed by Hodgson, was a serendipitous series of events, from a solo album to a text from Ryan Jarman of The Cribs, leading to a full-fledged band. This organic evolution is a refreshing change from the manufactured bands we often see in the industry.

The album's themes are deeply personal, exploring the loss of Hodgson's father and the challenges of modern life. It's a blend of emotional depth and social commentary, with a track even targeting the MAGA movement. This willingness to tackle diverse subjects is a hallmark of great songwriting. In my opinion, it's this ability to connect personal experiences with universal themes that will make 'Funny Cos It's True' resonate with listeners.

As we await the album's release on September 25, I can't help but feel excited about the future of Everyone Says Hi. Their upcoming UK tour, including in-store shows, will undoubtedly solidify their place in the indie music scene. This band is a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring appeal of classic indie sounds. I, for one, can't wait to see what they do next.