Experience the Magic: A Review of 'Champions of Magic' in Chicago (2026)

In the heart of Chicago, where magic and illusion intertwine with the city's vibrant culture, a new family-friendly spectacle has emerged: 'Champions of Magic' at the Studebaker Theater. This show, a delightful blend of humor, spectacle, and illusion, captivates audiences with its unique charm and over-the-top performances. Personally, I found myself enthralled by the young British duo, Richard Young and Sam Strange, whose aw-shucks personalities and self-deprecating humor made the show even more engaging. What makes 'Champions of Magic' truly stand out is its ability to defy expectations. The show offers a refreshing take on classic illusions, such as sawing a person in half, with a witty and homemade twist. The young duo's style, reminiscent of James Corden or the famous British comedy duo of Morecambe and Wise, adds a layer of charm and relatability to their performances. However, the show could have benefited from a deeper nod to Chicago's rich magic history. While the performers' backgrounds in Los Angeles, Mexico, and the United Kingdom may explain this oversight, it's a missed opportunity to pay homage to the city's own magical traditions. Despite this, 'Champions of Magic' remains a must-see family attraction, offering a unique blend of spectacle and humor that is both entertaining and memorable. The show's budget-friendly pricing and its ability to deliver a 'Really Big Spectacle' on a seemingly shoestring budget make it a true gem in the Chicago entertainment scene. In my opinion, 'Champions of Magic' is a breath of fresh air in the world of family-friendly entertainment, offering a unique and captivating experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences of all ages.