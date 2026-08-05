Exploring Alaska's Private School Landscape: Smaller Classes, Bigger Impact (2026)

The opening of Thomas More Classical School in Anchorage, Alaska, is a significant development in the state's educational landscape. This new private school, affiliated with Hillsdale College, a private Christian college in Michigan, is set to offer a unique educational experience rooted in classical and Judeo-Christian traditions. With a strong backing from conservative politicians and donors, the school's arrival has sparked both interest and controversy.

The school's focus on classical education, which emphasizes Latin, small class sizes, and a curriculum rooted in Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian traditions, is a departure from the typical public school system. This approach, combined with the school's religious affiliation, sets it apart from other private schools in Alaska, many of which are secular or have a religious focus but with less emphasis on classical education.

One of the key aspects of Thomas More Classical School is its commitment to providing a high-quality education while also being accessible to families of various economic backgrounds. The school's tuition is around the statewide average, and it offers flexible rates or tuition assistance based on income. This approach ensures that the school is not exclusive to the wealthy, which is a common trend in private schools across the nation.

The school's small class sizes are a significant draw for parents, as they believe this approach allows teachers to provide more individual attention to students. This is particularly appealing in a state where public school class sizes have been consistently increasing, leading to concerns about the quality of education.

However, the school's religious affiliation and the requirement for religious instruction have raised questions about its inclusivity. While the school welcomes students of any religion, it does not allow students to opt out of religious instruction, which may be a concern for families with different religious beliefs.

The school's leadership and board members are well-connected to the state's political and educational circles. Stephen Cox, who serves as counsel to Governor Mike Dunleavy, is a member of the school's board, and the school has received support from prominent Alaska Republican politicians. This connection to political figures adds a layer of complexity to the school's mission and has sparked discussions about the role of politics in education.

In conclusion, the opening of Thomas More Classical School in Anchorage is a significant development in Alaska's educational landscape. It offers a unique educational approach that combines classical and religious traditions, and it aims to provide a high-quality education while being accessible to families of various economic backgrounds. However, the school's religious affiliation and political connections have raised questions about its inclusivity and the role of politics in education. As the school continues to grow and develop, it will be interesting to see how it navigates these challenges and contributes to the state's educational ecosystem.