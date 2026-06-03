Exploring the Horror of Backrooms: Liminal Spaces and Sinister Architecture (2026)

Backrooms, the latest A24 thriller, is a chilling exploration of the horror that lurks in the liminal spaces of our modern world. It's a film that takes us on a journey through the eerie and mundane, where the boundaries between reality and the unknown blur. The movie, directed by the young and talented Kane Parsons, is a visual masterpiece that captures the essence of infinite bureaucracy and the absence of humanity in our built environment. But what makes Backrooms truly fascinating is its ability to tap into a deep-seated fear of the mundane and the unknown, and its connection to the architecture of our times.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Backrooms is its use of liminal spaces as a central theme. Liminal spaces, as defined by philosopher Mark Auge, are those in-between places that exist neither here nor there. They are the leftovers of advanced modernism, where everything looked the same, and the concept of 'place' was dissolved in favor of neutral, meaningless spaces like airports and department stores. Parsons, with his keen interest in the laws of the universe that govern our consciousness, has created a world where the drop ceilings, fluorescent lighting, and wallpaper become symbols of this monoculture. The film's setting, a mysterious realm of 'backrooms', is a fictional expansion of the dead malls of the early 2000s, and it's a world that feels both eerily familiar and utterly alien.

What makes Backrooms particularly fascinating is its ability to tap into the psychological and cultural aspects of our modern world. The film's use of architecture as a tool for storytelling is a powerful one. The drop ceilings, the wallpaper, and the yellow-tinged lighting all contribute to a sense of absence, in-betweenness, nostalgia, and bureaucratic sterility. It's as if the film is trying to make sense of a rapidly dehumanized built environment and its effects on the human psyche. The journey through the backrooms is palpable, and it's a journey that reflects our own experiences of navigating the confusing and often disorienting spaces of our modern world.

But what many people don't realize is that Backrooms is not just a horror film. It's a commentary on the banality of everyday life, and the institutional uncanny that we experience in our modern world. The film's use of liminal spaces as a metaphor for the modern world is a powerful one, and it's a commentary on the way that our built environment has become a reflection of the infinite bureaucracy and the absence of humanity that we experience in our daily lives. The film's exploration of the relationship between horror and architecture is a thought-provoking one, and it's a commentary on the way that our built environment has become a tool for storytelling and a reflection of our deepest fears and desires.

In my opinion, Backrooms is a must-see for anyone interested in the intersection of horror and architecture. It's a film that captures the essence of the modern world, and it's a commentary on the way that our built environment has become a tool for storytelling and a reflection of our deepest fears and desires. The film's use of liminal spaces as a central theme is a powerful one, and it's a commentary on the way that our modern world has become a place of infinite bureaucracy and the absence of humanity. So, if you're looking for a thought-provoking and engaging film, Backrooms is definitely one to check out.