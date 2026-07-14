Exploring the World's Most Unforgettable Wonders: A Travel Writer's Perspective (2026)

The six magnificent world wonders our travel writers will never forget

From the remote Galapagos to the Andes, our intrepid global writers have spilled what they consider to be the planet’s greatest marvels.

Namibia

The journey isn’t part of the experience, it is the experience. I spent a week in Namibia, driving through the country with my guide, Nestor. We visited the Skeleton Coast, where fog rolled in from the Atlantic, softening the edges of everything. Shipwrecks lay scattered along the shore, rusted and half-swallowed by sand, and seals barked in great, unruly colonies by the crashing sea.

Indonesia

This is one of the last uncharted pockets on Earth, a landscape so breathtakingly beautiful, so unaffected by an invasive human touch that it doesn’t seem real. I spent a week on a cruise in Indonesia, exploring the remote waters of the country. We visited the delicate pink beaches of Komodo, the nutmeg-infused Maluku Islands, and the underwater jewel box of the Raja Ampat archipelago.

Egypt

Egypt is a unique destination, with monuments that can’t be found anywhere else. I spent a week on a river cruise along the Nile, sailing between Luxor and Aswan. The cruise blew my mind, and I was able to see the mighty river flowing through the desert and casting up fertile agricultural land.

Grand Canyon

I spent a week rafting a section of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. The full 450-kilometre descent from top to bottom takes about 18 days, but we only had time to do a lower stretch. The smaller rapids allowed us to tackle most of it in a two-man inflatable kayak, known as a ducky.

Patagonian Andes

I spent a week on a horse ride through the Patagonian Andes. I didn’t think of myself as a horserider before, but the experience was unforgettable. We rode across the top of Argentinian mountains, some so steep that my guide told me to let go of the reins so my horse could take over the steering.

Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands are a unique destination, where marine iguanas shrink their own bones to survive food shortages and vampire finches drink the blood of other seabirds. I spent a week on an expedition cruise to the islands, exploring the natural wonders of the area.

Antarctica, Mississippi, French Polynesia, Danube, and Alaska

These are five other destinations that our travel writers recommend for a cruise of a lifetime. They highlight the unique experiences and natural wonders that can be found in these locations.