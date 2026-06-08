Exploring Wolf Hollow: A Historic 1914 Estate in Camillus, NY | House Tour & History (2026)

In a world where historical landmarks often fade into obscurity, the story of 'Wolf Hollow' stands out as a captivating narrative of a bygone era. This iconic residence, nestled in Camillus, New York, has left an indelible mark on the region's history, and its recent removal from the market has sparked curiosity and a desire to delve deeper into its fascinating past.

A Legacy of Literary Grandeur and Equestrian Dreams

'Wolf Hollow' is more than just a house; it is a testament to the vision and aspirations of its original owners, Judge William Andrews and his wife, Mary. Mary, a prolific writer, penned 'The Perfect Tribute,' a work that resonated with generations of American schoolchildren, and found inspiration in a hidden workshop amidst the woods. For the Andrews, this estate was a dream realized, a paradise for avid horseback riders, offering breathtaking views and a sense of protection from the elements.

Craftsmanship and Personal Touches

The home's exterior stone, sourced from the nearby Split Rock Quarry, and the oak and walnut trees from the property itself, lend a unique character to the expansive library and staircase. Judge Andrews' intricate wood carvings, including his and Mary's initials, and the Italian mason's bumblebee symbol, add a layer of personalization and charm.

A Home for Celebrations and Intimate Moments

With its seven wood-burning fireplaces, modernized chef's kitchen, and spacious dining room, 'Wolf Hollow' has hosted countless gatherings and intimate family dinners. The primary suite, with its updated bathroom and cozy family room, offers a glimpse into the Andrews' private life, while the 'Theodore Roosevelt' bedroom, a nod to the former president's friendship with Judge Andrews, adds a touch of historical significance.

Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future

The current owners, who have called 'Wolf Hollow' home for over three decades, have meticulously maintained and updated the estate, ensuring its continued vitality. Their thoughtful renovations, including the combination of two kitchens into one spacious culinary haven, showcase a respect for the past while embracing modern conveniences.

A Call for a New Chapter

Despite its rich history and the emotional connection it holds for the Andrews' family, the current owners recognize that the estate deserves a new life filled with parties and celebrations. 'Wolf Hollow' yearns to be enjoyed by a larger community, to continue its legacy as a backdrop for memorable gatherings.

As we reflect on the story of 'Wolf Hollow,' we are reminded of the power of historical homes to inspire, connect us to the past, and offer a glimpse into the dreams and aspirations of those who came before us. Personally, I find it fascinating how a house can become a living narrative, a canvas painted with the lives of its inhabitants, and I believe that 'Wolf Hollow' deserves to continue writing its story.