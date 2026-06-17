F1 2027 Engine Rules: HUGE Changes Coming? Spanish GP Deadline! (2026)

The Formula 1 world is abuzz with the looming deadline for the 2027 engine regulations, and the pressure is on for a compromise that satisfies all parties involved. The FIA and Liberty Media are pushing for a deal to be struck over the Spanish Grand Prix, with a target of agreeing on a deal by the 12th to 14th of June. This is a critical moment for the sport, as the engine manufacturers must find a middle ground that balances the interests of all stakeholders. The FIA is hoping to tweak the engine rules for 2027, moving away from the near-50:50 split between electric and combustion power that they feature this year. However, the federation did not positively view a sudden change of position by Ferrari and Audi. The two manufacturers changed their tune just a few days after a meeting that preceded the Canadian Grand Prix, in which all the engine manufacturers seemed to converge on the need to intervene on the future power units. At that meeting, the FIA put a precise proposal on the table: a 14% increase in fuel flow, thus increasing internal combustion power by 50 kW and at the same time reducing the electric component by 50 kW. With a ratio of 450 kW coming from the combustion engine and 300 kW from the MGU-K, it would have been possible to eliminate critical issues such as superclipping and excessive battery management during the qualifying lap, according to the FIA. However, when the paddock arrived in Montreal, the position of Audi and Ferrari was no longer the same as the one that had emerged just a week earlier: the two manufacturers highlighted how a modification of this scale would require significant intervention on the power units, with inevitable implications in terms of reliability as well as costs and internal work management. At the root of the change of course there was the fear of losing the benefits guaranteed by the ADUO. In the days following the Canadian GP and before the Monte Carlo weekend, an alternative solution gained traction that, at least on paper, would make it possible to achieve the 60/40 ratio between internal combustion and electric power without requiring substantial modifications to the power units that are already at an advanced stage of development. Meanwhile, the Formula 1 Commission has already approved a reduction in the aerodynamic load of the 2027 single-seaters. There is talk of a cut of between 40 and 50 points, with the aim of reducing drag and lowering cornering speeds, thus favouring the energy recovery phases. By combining this intervention with an increase in fuel flow limited to 5%, it is considered possible to significantly reduce the lift and coast phenomenon without intervening heavily on the architecture of the power units. The time window for finding an agreement, however, is now reduced to a minimum. Whatever direction is chosen, it will have to be defined quickly. The FIA and Liberty Media hope to reach a shared position by the end of this weekend, so as to be able to bring the final package for approval during the Spanish Grand Prix. Personally, I think this is a fascinating development, as it highlights the delicate balance between innovation and tradition in Formula 1. On one hand, the FIA is pushing for a shift towards electric power, which is a natural progression for the sport. On the other hand, the engine manufacturers are concerned about the implications of such a change, particularly in terms of reliability and costs. This raises a deeper question: how can Formula 1 strike a balance between pushing the boundaries of technology and ensuring the long-term viability of the sport? In my opinion, the key to success lies in finding a compromise that satisfies both the FIA's vision for the future and the engine manufacturers' concerns about the present. This is a critical moment for the sport, and the outcome will shape the direction of Formula 1 for years to come.