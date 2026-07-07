Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha is 'Completely Lost' - Italian GP 2023 Analysis (2026)

The MotoGP world is abuzz with the latest developments from the Italian Grand Prix, and it's all about Fabio Quartararo's grim outlook on Yamaha's performance. Quartararo, the 2021 MotoGP champion, is facing a challenging season, with his recent performance at Mugello being a stark contrast to his previous successes.

In a candid interview, Quartararo revealed his frustration with Yamaha's slow development pace, especially after the switch to a V4 engine. He described the team's situation as "completely lost," a stark contrast to the progress they made during the Jerez test. This sentiment is further emphasized by the fact that Quartararo's teammate, Alex Rins, outperformed him, and even Pramac's Jack Miller managed to qualify ahead of him.

The Frenchman's frustration is palpable, especially after a crash during Friday practice, where he nearly avoided another fall at the same corner. He expressed his disappointment, stating, "There are no opportunities. The feeling I had from the Jerez test up until the last race was much better. Here, we've completely lost that feeling. So there's really nothing to hope for."

Quartararo's words highlight a deeper issue within the team. He believes that the problem is not just about setup but also the lack of new parts and consistent improvement. He laments, "Nothing is improving. It's not even a set-up issue anymore; it's a matter of bringing new parts. We've been running essentially the same bike for months now, and there hasn't been any improvement."

This situation raises questions about the team's strategy and the riders' ability to influence the development process. Quartararo's frustration is understandable, given his dedication and the effort he puts into his craft. He emphasizes, "My job is to give my maximum. As riders, I think we're putting in a huge amount of effort and intensity. Now it's not really up to me anymore to do the work of improving the bike."

The Italian Grand Prix has been a stark reminder of Yamaha's struggles, and Quartararo's words serve as a wake-up call for the team. It remains to be seen how they will address these issues and whether they can turn their fortunes around. For now, Quartararo's priority is to stay healthy and navigate the challenges ahead, as he aims to avoid getting hurt and maintain his fitness for the rest of the season.