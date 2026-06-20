Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: 6/7 (2026)

In the ever-evolving landscape of fantasy baseball, the waiver wire is a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. It's a place where the most undervalued players can suddenly become the most valuable assets on your roster. This week, we're diving into the top priority players to add, the most added players across major sites, and some streaming pitcher options that could be game-changers for your team. But before we get into the specifics, let's take a step back and think about what makes a player truly stand out on the waiver wire. Personally, I think it's not just about the statistics, but also about the potential for growth and the impact they can have on your team's success. So, let's explore some of the players who are making waves in the fantasy baseball world right now.

Top Priority Players to Add

Bryce Eldridge (SF), 1B — 12% Rostership

What makes Bryce Eldridge particularly fascinating is his ability to maintain a high level of production while limiting strikeouts. His 88% zCon clip is not only his best mark at the major league level, but of his entire career! This is a testament to his consistency and ability to make consistent contact. However, what many people don't realize is that Eldridge's leap in production has been fueled by a combination of factors, including a change in his approach at the plate and a shift in his role within the Giants organization. If you're looking for a player who can provide steady contributions to your team throughout the year, Eldridge is definitely worth considering.

J.P. Crawford (SEA), SS — 16% Rostership

From my perspective, J.P. Crawford is an OBP machine with a power surge. He's slashing .304/.377/.587 over the last two weeks with a 171 wRC+, which is a significant improvement over his previous performances. This is a bat that will provide steady contributions to your team throughout the year thanks to his ability to draw walks at a high level. What many people don't realize is that Crawford's power surge is not just a fluke, but rather a result of a more aggressive approach at the plate and a shift in his role within the Mariners organization. If you're looking for a player who can provide both power and speed, Crawford is definitely worth adding to your roster.

Dustin May (STL), RHP — 22% Rostership

One thing that immediately stands out is Dustin May's ability to limit walks and strike out batters at a high rate. His 37% K-BB rate ranks second in all of baseball over the last two weeks, while his 0.98 FIP sits in third. This is a testament to his ability to pitch effectively and consistently, even in a new role. However, what many people don't realize is that May's success is not just a result of his pitching skills, but also of the changes made by the Cardinals organization when they acquired him last season. If you're looking for a pitcher who can provide both strikeout potential and consistency, May is definitely worth adding to your roster.

Yahoo and ESPN Most Added Players

Bryce Eldridge (SF), 1B — 12% Rostership

We've already discussed Eldridge's impressive performance, but I want to highlight his teammate Jung Hoo Lee, who has hit safely in thirteen consecutive games. The 27-year-old owns a diabolical 244 wRC+ since May 14th, batting .500 over that span! This is a testament to his ability to maintain a high level of production over an extended period of time. However, what many people don't realize is that Lee's success is not just a result of his hitting skills, but also of the support he receives from his teammates and the Giants organization.

Nick Gonzales (NL), OF — 10% Rostership

Nick Gonzales is another scorching hot bat from the National League, hitting safely in seven straight games (210 wRC+ over that span) while popping 2 home runs and limiting Ks at a high level. He can also play a handful of positions, so that makes him even more intriguing if you are in need of filling a roster spot because a starter is missing time on the IL. However, what many people don't realize is that Gonzales' success is not just a result of his hitting skills, but also of his ability to adapt to different positions and the support he receives from his teammates and the Nationals organization.

Bryce Miller (NYM), RHP — 15% Rostership

Bryce Miller is undoubtedly a must-add. He’s sporting a 2.87 FIP and 22% K-BB rate through 21 innings and the velo remains a tick or two up on average. This is a league winning arm. However, what many people don't realize is that Miller's success is not just a result of his pitching skills, but also of the support he receives from his teammates and the Mets organization. If you're looking for a pitcher who can provide both strikeout potential and consistency, Miller is definitely worth adding to your roster.

Streaming Pitchers

Connelly Early (BOS), LHP — 63% Rostership

Connelly Early being rostered in less than 75% of leagues across Yahoo absolutely baffles me. The southpaw has been dominant through 66.1 innings with a 3.26 ERA, and while the BB% has regressed a bit back into where it was in Triple-A just a few months back last season, the young star continues to improve outing after outing. He has one of the deepest arsenals in baseball and he'll look to put that on full display against the Judge-less Yankees. However, what many people don't realize is that Early's success is not just a result of his pitching skills, but also of the support he receives from his teammates and the Red Sox organization.

Cade Cavalli (WSH), RHP — 45% Rostership

I noted Cavalli was a priority add last week. This week? His rostership rate has increased ~12% and he owns a spiffy 3.00 FIP, over half a run less compared to his actual ERA (3.62). Over his last 7 starts, the 27-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA and 26.3% K rate. The righty is still a must-add… he’s only getting better. However, what many people don't realize is that Cavalli's success is not just a result of his pitching skills, but also of the support he receives from his teammates and the Nationals organization.

Griffin Jax (TB), RHP — 30% Rostership

Jax is a sneaky add here. I’m a huge fan of the stuff — notably the sweeper that features a disgusting 39% whiff rate as his lead offering. It’s a nightmare offering versus righties and the curveball is pretty much that same thing against lefties. Jax owns a 3.60 ERA since moving into a bulk starter role for the Rays and outside of his one implosion last outing, he’s been a very steady contributor for fantasy owners. This is a guy who I could see taking off with more time to get acclimated in this role. However, what many people don't realize is that Jax's success is not just a result of his pitching skills, but also of the support he receives from his teammates and the Rays organization.