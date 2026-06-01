Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Picks: 5/28/26 (2026)

In the realm of fantasy baseball, the waiver wire is a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. It's where the true experts separate themselves from the casuals, and where the most astute strategists can find the edge they need to win their league. Today, we delve into the world of waiver wire picks, focusing on the players who are likely to be available in most leagues, as well as some deep league options. We'll also explore the most-added players across major sites and provide insights into which players are worth adding and which should be left on the wire.

Top Priority Players to Add

Connelly Early (BOS) – SP

Connelly Early is a 24-year-old left-handed pitcher who has been on a roll in May. His ERA has dropped to 2.95, and his 13.7% K-BB rate is a testament to his improved performance. What makes Early particularly fascinating is his ability to blank even the most potent lineups, like the Atlanta Braves, who entered the game with a 112 wRC+. Early's talent is undeniable, and his potential to be a difference-maker in any league is clear. Personally, I think he's a must-add for any fantasy baseball owner.

Jared Jones (PIT) – SP

Jared Jones is making a strong case for himself as a top-tier pitcher. His velocity has been better than ever, and he's worked on his two-seamer, which is a significant improvement. Jones' return from injury has been seamless, and his performance last time we saw him two years ago was impressive. With a 4.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and an 18.5 K-BB% over 121.2 IP, he's a player who can't be ignored. In my opinion, he's a strong contender for the top 100 starting pitchers in fantasy baseball.

David Sandlin (CWS) – SP, RP

David Sandlin, a 25-year-old right-handed pitcher, made his debut against the Twins and averaged 97.7 mph with his four-seamer. His performance was remarkable, as he retired 18 batters in a row after giving up a leadoff home run. Sandlin's efficiency and ability to strike out batters are impressive, and his debut was a strong indicator of his potential. I'm very curious to see where this goes, and I think he's a player worth keeping an eye on.

Yahoo and ESPN Most Added Players

Spencer Horwitz

Spencer Horwitz is a player who has been making waves with his impressive numbers. His .289/.391/.467 slash line and six home runs through 184 PAs are impressive, but his 91 Power rating leaves me unexcited. In my opinion, Paul Goldschmidt is a more intriguing option at CI, with his 138 Power rating suggesting he might have one last big summer in his bat. That would be fun to watch.

Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon is a streamer who entered the game with a 5.20 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. While he's certainly better than that, he's still just a streamer. Ernie Clement and Brooks Lee are similar in that they are probably best suited for points leagues, where their lack of power and speed is offset by their low K rates. I'd give the edge to Clement, whose 8.3% K rate is stupendous.

Speculative Adds

Matt Boyd (CHC) – SP

Matt Boyd remains available in plenty of leagues due to all the injuries that have swept the league. He's on the mend after a freak knee injury and should be back sometime in June. Boyd recorded a 3.21 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP across 31 starts last season, so we know he can be a difference-maker. In my opinion, he's a player worth adding to your roster.

Anthony Volpe (NYY) – SS

Anthony Volpe entered the season with an 85 wRC+ and a .222 batting average across 1,886 PAs. While that's a long sample size to ignore, he has done well since returning from the IL. At 25 in his fourth season, this feels like his last chance to prove he can hit enough to be a regular player. Hey, there are worse darts to take.

Streaming Pitchers

Grayson Rodriguez (LAA) – SP

Grayson Rodriguez is a player worth rolling the dice with. While his results have been bad, he deserves a third shot against a Detroit team that has been below average offensively (95 wRC+). If all goes well, there is at least a small chance that he becomes someone you will want to keep on your roster.

Deep League Players to Watch

Curtis Mead (WAS) – 1B, 2B, 3B

Curtis Mead is a player with a profile that looks pretty darn intriguing right now. His 82nd-percentile K rate of 15.6% and 90th-percentile BB rate of 14.2% are impressive. He hit two jacks during Washington’s demolition of Tanner Bibee two nights ago, and has hit third or second in each of the past four games for the Nats. That’s a pretty juicy spot, considering they boast the fourth-best wRC+ in baseball as a team at 111. Who would have thought?

In the world of fantasy baseball, the waiver wire is a place where the true experts can find the edge they need to win their league. It's a place where the most astute strategists can discover hidden gems and make smart moves. Whether you're looking for top priority players, speculative adds, or deep league options, the waiver wire is a treasure trove of opportunities waiting to be explored.