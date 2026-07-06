Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Picks: 6/20/26 (2026)

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: June 20, 2026

In the world of fantasy baseball, the waiver wire is a treasure trove of potential gems waiting to be discovered. This week, we delve into the players who are likely to be available in most leagues, offering a mix of top-priority picks and deep-league options. We'll also explore the most-added players across major sites and provide insights on who to add and who to leave on the wire.

Top Priority Players to Add

Jake Bennett (BOS)

Jake Bennett, a rookie acquired from the Nationals in an offseason trade, is a crafty left-handed pitcher with excellent control. Despite a lack of velocity, Bennett has a 6% walk rate, which has improved in Boston. Pitching+ and PLV models agree that he has above-average stuff, with a Stuff+ rating of 91 and a Location+ of 116. His K-BB of 16% would rank 31st among qualified starters if he had the innings. Bennett faces the Yankees today, a tough matchup, but he's lined up for the Angels on Friday, making him a strong addition.

Kyle Teel (CHW)

Kyle Teel, a catcher, is back from a lengthy IL stint and is hitting .273/.375/.411 in 297 plate appearances. He's on fire during rehab, hitting .387/.441/.613. Teel hit third for the White Sox last night after hitting cleanup against the first two righties he saw. With the White Sox's offense ranking 6th in wRC+ and 9th in runs scored, Teel has ample opportunities for run production. Even if his power isn't stellar, a high-average catcher in a good lineup is a valuable find on the waiver wire.

Yahoo and ESPN Most Added Players

Brandon Young (BAL)

Brandon Young, a pitcher with a 3.07 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 12 starts and 67.1 innings, is a streaming option. However, his 17.1% K rate and 8.7% walk rate are not impressive. Young's K-BB of 8.4% ranks 111th among pitchers with 60 or more innings. He faces the Nationals, a potent offense, making him a risky streaming choice.

Foster Griffin (BAL)

Foster Griffin, with a 3.65 xFIP and xERA, is a better streaming option than Young. His peripherals are solid, and his K-BB of 17.6% is higher. Griffin faces the Orioles, whose offense is solid but drops to 21st vs lefties. Griffin's performance and favorable matchup make him a preferable choice.

Brandon Marsh

Brandon Marsh, a prospect, is hitting .319/.351/.511 with 12 homers and 8 steals. His .396 BABIP is high, but Marsh has consistently produced high BABIPs. He's a solid addition in most leagues, especially for those needing batting average help.

Andre Pallante (MIA)

Andre Pallante, a volume arm, has decent outcomes despite uninspiring rates. He prefers streaming over Young, based on the matchup. Pallante's ERA estimators are higher than his current ERA, but his peripherals are solid.

Reid Detmers (LAA)

Reid Detmers, with a 104 Stuff+ rating, is striking out 27% of batters and walking 7%. His peripherals are strong, and he's a streaming starter with a favorable matchup against the A's, who are poor on the road.

Additional Players to Consider

Alan Rangel (NYM)

Alan Rangel, a Mets pitcher, throws a screwball and has a unique arsenal. His 92.5 MPH velo is relatively poor, but he's gotten results due to his distinct appearance. Rangel has a bit above-average stuff but below-average command. He's a high-variance arm, but the Mets' offense tips the scales in his favor.

Slade Cecconi (SEA)

Slade Cecconi, a consistent pitcher, strikes out 18-20% of batters and walks about 6%. His WHIP is 1.40, and his K-BB of 10.7% ranks 54th among qualified pitchers. Cecconi faces Seattle, a meh starter against an average offense.

Caleb Durbin (BOS)

Caleb Durbin, eligible at second and third, has rebounded from a slow start with a scorching June. He's hitting .333/.364/.625 and is a key player for the Red Sox, who are struggling. With Marcelo Mayer on the IL, Durbin's role is expected to increase.