Farnworth Roadworks Alert: Major Delays Expected on Key Routes - What You Need to Know! (2026)

Farnworth residents brace for traffic chaos as roadworks loom

Motorists in Farnworth are in for a challenging week as a series of roadworks are set to disrupt key routes starting today. Bolton Council has issued a stark warning, predicting significant traffic disruption due to the extensive nature of the works.

The council's highways service is at the forefront of these changes, with United Utilities joining forces to carry out essential repairs and maintenance on Harper Green Road. On Wednesday, June 24, between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm, drivers can expect a detour as two-way temporary traffic signals take effect outside number 85.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Higher Market Street and Market Street are currently undergoing long-term resurfacing projects, with multi-way traffic signals in place. These works are expected to continue until October 31, 2026, a significant duration that will undoubtedly impact local traffic flow.

The council's warning is a call to action for drivers. They are advised to prepare for potential congestion, especially during peak travel times. This includes allowing extra time for journeys and considering alternative routes whenever possible. The temporary traffic management measures are in place for a reason, and drivers are urged to adhere to them.

This situation raises a deeper question: How can we better prepare for such disruptions? The answer lies in proactive planning and communication. While these roadworks are necessary, the impact on daily commutes cannot be overlooked. It is a reminder that infrastructure maintenance is a delicate balance between progress and convenience.

In my opinion, the council's efforts to manage these works are commendable. However, the onus is on drivers to adapt and be patient. The temporary nature of these disruptions should not be an excuse for complacency. Instead, it should serve as a call to action for all of us to appreciate the importance of these essential maintenance tasks.

As we navigate these roadworks, let's remember that every challenge presents an opportunity for growth. It is a chance to appreciate the complexity of our infrastructure and the dedication of those who maintain it. So, let's embrace the inconvenience and emerge with a newfound respect for the roads that connect us.