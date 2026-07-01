Father & Son Admit to IRS Fraud: NJ Contracting Company Scam Exposed! (2026)

The Family Business of Fraud: A Tale of Greed, Deception, and the Erosion of Trust

What happens when the bonds of family are twisted into a tool for deceit? A recent case in Gloucester County, New Jersey, offers a stark reminder of how greed can corrupt even the most intimate relationships. A father and son, owners of a local contracting business, have admitted to defrauding the IRS, evading taxes, and exploiting pandemic relief funds. But this isn’t just a story about financial crimes—it’s a deeper exploration of moral failure, systemic vulnerabilities, and the consequences of unchecked ambition.

The Scheme: A Masterclass in Financial Deception

At the heart of this saga is BZS Contracting Incorporated, a seemingly ordinary landscaping and construction company. But beneath the surface lay a web of lies. Zackary Sulpizi, the 30-year-old son, and his father, William Brent Stephens, orchestrated a scheme that involved paying employees in cash, failing to report income, and falsifying documents to secure COVID-19 relief funds.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how they exploited the system’s trust. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), designed to help struggling businesses during the pandemic, became their personal piggy bank. Sulpizi submitted fake IRS forms, claiming employees and payroll expenses that never existed. The lender, relying on these documents, approved a $16,935 loan. This isn’t just fraud—it’s a betrayal of the very institutions meant to protect us.

The Human Cost: Beyond the Numbers

When we talk about tax evasion, it’s easy to get lost in the figures. Sulpizi owes $74,920 in taxes; his father, a staggering $288,297. But what many people don’t realize is the ripple effect of these crimes. Every dollar evaded is a dollar taken from public services—schools, roads, healthcare. It’s a theft from the community, disguised as clever bookkeeping.

Stephens’ involvement is especially troubling. As the patriarch, he set the tone for the business. His decision to conceal assets during bankruptcy proceedings and lie to IRS agents reveals a pattern of deceit that likely influenced his son. This raises a deeper question: Are these crimes the result of individual greed, or a culture of dishonesty passed down through generations?

The Pandemic’s Unintended Consequences

The PPP was a lifeline for countless businesses during the pandemic. But its rapid rollout created opportunities for abuse. Sulpizi’s fraudulent loan application highlights a critical flaw: the system’s reliance on self-reported data. If you take a step back and think about it, this case is a cautionary tale about the dangers of prioritizing speed over scrutiny.

In my opinion, the government’s response to the pandemic, while necessary, inadvertently created a breeding ground for fraud. The urgency to distribute funds left gaps that unscrupulous individuals were all too eager to exploit. This isn’t to diminish the program’s successes, but it’s a reminder that even well-intentioned policies can have unintended consequences.

The Broader Implications: A Crisis of Trust

What this really suggests is a larger crisis of trust in our institutions. When businesses exploit loopholes and individuals game the system, it erodes public confidence. Personally, I think this case is a symptom of a deeper issue: the growing disconnect between accountability and opportunity.

One thing that immediately stands out is how these crimes went undetected for so long. It’s not just about the perpetrators—it’s about the systems that failed to catch them. From my perspective, this should prompt a reevaluation of how we monitor and enforce financial regulations. Are we doing enough to deter fraud, or are we inadvertently enabling it?

The Psychological Angle: The Making of a Fraudster

A detail that I find especially interesting is the father-son dynamic. Fraud is often portrayed as a solitary act, but this case shows how it can be a collaborative effort. Did Stephens groom his son to follow in his footsteps, or did Sulpizi willingly participate? This raises questions about the role of family influence in criminal behavior.

If you take a step back and think about it, the psychological motivations here are complex. Was it a desire for wealth, a sense of entitlement, or a belief that they could outsmart the system? Understanding these motivations could help prevent similar crimes in the future.

The Road Ahead: Lessons and Takeaways

Both men have agreed to make full restitution, but the damage is done. Their sentencing dates loom, but the real question is: What can we learn from this? In my opinion, this case should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers, businesses, and individuals alike.

We need stronger oversight mechanisms, stricter penalties for fraud, and a cultural shift that prioritizes integrity over profit. But more importantly, we need to rebuild trust—in our institutions, in our systems, and in each other.

As I reflect on this story, I’m struck by its duality. It’s a tale of greed, but also of opportunity. It exposes the flaws in our systems, but also the resilience of those who seek to uphold justice. What many people don’t realize is that every fraud case is also a chance for reform. Let’s hope this one leads to meaningful change.

Conclusion: A Cautionary Tale for the Ages



This isn’t just a story about a father and son who broke the law—it’s a mirror held up to society. It forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about greed, accountability, and the fragility of trust. Personally, I think the real tragedy here isn’t the money lost, but the trust eroded.

If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: Fraud may offer temporary gains, but the cost is far greater. It’s a lesson we’d all do well to remember.