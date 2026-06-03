Father-Son Duos: Michigan Football's Legacy of Family Pride (2026)

The Michigan football program has a rich history of father-son duos gracing the gridiron, adding a layer of familial pride and tradition to the sport. These duos not only showcase the program's ability to attract top talent but also highlight the enduring legacy of successful players. From the legendary Stan Edwards to the current star Aidan Hutchinson, these father-son combinations have left an indelible mark on Michigan football.

One of the most notable duos is the Hutchinsons. Chris Hutchinson, a defensive powerhouse from 1989 to 1992, was a force to be reckoned with. His son, Aidan, followed in his footsteps, dominating as a defensive lineman and earning accolades like the Lombardi Award and unanimous All-American selection. Aidan's impact on the field, especially in the 2021 season, has solidified his place among the program's all-time greats.

The Woodsons are another prominent family in Michigan football history. Charles Woodson, a defensive standout and Heisman Trophy winner, is arguably the greatest Wolverine of all time. His son, Charles Woodson Jr., recently committed to the program, carrying on the family legacy. Woodson Jr., a three-star safety, stands as a testament to the program's ability to recruit top talent, even within families.

The Edwards family also holds a special place in Michigan football history. Stan Edwards, a tailback from 1977 to 1981, was a key contributor during his tenure. His son, Braylon Edwards, became a star wide receiver from 2001 to 2004, earning unanimous All-American and Big Ten Most Valuable Player honors. Braylon's success continued in the NFL, solidifying his place as a legend in Ann Arbor.

The Woolfolk family's connection to Michigan football is also noteworthy. Butch Woolfolk, a versatile player from 1978 to 1981, broke records and won the Rose Bowl MVP. His son, Troy Woolfolk, played from 2007 to 2011, contributing as a steady defensive back. While not a star, Troy's reliability and resilience made him a valuable asset to the team.

The Wangler family's involvement in the program is another fascinating aspect. John Wangler, a quarterback from 1977 to 1980, led the team during his time. His sons, Jack and Jared, became walk-on wide receivers from 2013 to 2018. Although they didn't see extensive playing time, their contributions extended beyond the field, as they played a pivotal role in establishing the Valiant Management Group and the Champions Circle.

The Runyan family's legacy is also significant. Jon Runyan, an offensive tackle from 1992 to 1995, was a standout player. His son, Jon Runyan Jr., followed in his footsteps, playing from 2015 to 2019 and earning First Team All-Big Ten honors. Runyan Jr.'s success led to his selection in the NFL Draft, continuing the family's football tradition.

Lastly, the Goodwin family's connection to Michigan football is notable. Jonathan Goodwin, an offensive lineman, transferred to Michigan in 1998 and excelled, winning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and unanimous All-American honors. His son, Channing Goodwin, is currently a wide receiver, contributing to the team's success.

These father-son duos not only showcase the program's ability to attract top talent but also highlight the enduring legacy of successful players. From the legendary Edwards to the current star Hutchinson, these families have left an indelible mark on Michigan football, embodying the spirit of tradition and excellence.