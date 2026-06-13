FCC vs ABC: Trump, Jimmy Kimmel & Free Speech | FCC's Unprecedented Order Explained (2026)

In a move that has sparked controversy and raised questions about freedom of speech, Disney's ABC has submitted its broadcast renewal application to the FCC, but with a notable twist. The network has done so "under protest," a stance that reflects a deeper concern about the potential suppression of speech and the implications for media freedom.

The FCC's Unprecedented Order

The FCC's Media Bureau issued an order that forced ABC to reapply for spectrum licenses for its owned-and-operated stations on an accelerated basis. This action was triggered by President Trump's call for the firing of Jimmy Kimmel over a joke about First Lady Melania Trump. The official reason given by the FCC was an investigation into Disney and ABC's diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, but the timing and context suggest a more complex narrative.

ABC's Response: A Constitutional Challenge

ABC argues that the FCC's order violates the First Amendment, as it aims to "suppress speech" and create a chilling effect on media outlets. The network's license-renewal application for WABC-TV in New York describes the order as "unlawful, arbitrary, and unconstitutional." The fact that these licenses were not due for renewal until as late as 2031, and that the FCC has not demanded early renewal in over five decades, adds weight to ABC's claim of an unusual and potentially punitive action.

A Deeper Look: The FCC's Justification

The FCC, led by Trump-appointed chairman Brendan Carr, officially states that the early license review is part of an investigation into potential discrimination violations. However, ABC points out that the path for such an investigation already exists through the ongoing DEI probe, which has resulted in Disney producing over 11,000 pages of documents. The network questions the need for an early license renewal application, suggesting that the FCC is searching for a pretext to achieve its desired goal.

The Broader Implications

This incident raises a deeper question about the role of regulatory bodies and their potential impact on media freedom. While the FCC claims to be committed to eliminating unnecessary regulations, its actions here seem to contradict this commitment. The "call-up" provision, dormant for decades, appears to be a tool from a bygone era, now being dusted off and used in a way that could set a concerning precedent.

Conclusion: A Troubling Trend?

Personally, I find this development particularly concerning. If regulatory bodies can use bureaucratic processes to suppress speech or create a chilling effect on media outlets, it raises questions about the future of free speech and the independence of the media. While the FCC's investigation into DEI practices is valid, the method and timing of this action seem to suggest a political motive. It's a reminder that we must remain vigilant in protecting the principles of a free press and the right to free speech.