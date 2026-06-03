Fernando Alonso Reveals Aston Martin's Performance Upgrade Timeline & Monaco Hope | F1 2026 (2026)

The Aston Martin team is experiencing a promising upward trajectory, with Fernando Alonso expressing optimism about a performance boost in the upcoming races. After a challenging start to the season, the AMR26 has shown significant improvements in reliability, with both Alonso and his teammate Lance Stroll crossing the finish line in Miami. This progress is a testament to the team's hard work and strategic decisions.

Alonso's performance in Montreal was a highlight, starting from P19 and briefly entering the top 10. However, a seat issue forced him to retire on Lap 23. Despite this setback, Alonso remains positive, attributing the team's improved pace to the strategic choice of starting on soft tyres, which allowed them to pit early and gain ground.

The Spaniard's optimism extends to the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, a circuit where engine power is less critical. Alonso believes this could provide an 'extra hope' for the team, as they aim to optimize their current package until the summer break when upgrades are expected.

However, Lance Stroll's performance in Montreal was less encouraging, finishing in P15. He acknowledged the team's struggles with tire temperatures and grip, as well as the lack of pace on straights. Stroll emphasized the need for significant improvements, indicating that the team has a lot of work to do to reach the desired performance level.

The contrast between Alonso's and Stroll's performances highlights the team's current challenges and the need for consistent progress across both drivers. As the season progresses, Aston Martin will need to address these issues to compete more effectively with their rivals.

In conclusion, while the team has shown signs of improvement, there is still a long way to go. The upcoming races, particularly Monaco, will be crucial in determining the team's future trajectory and their ability to challenge for better results.