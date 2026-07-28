Fernhill School Closure: Teachers Left Unpaid and Redundancy Woes (2026)

The sudden closure of Fernhill School in South Lanarkshire has left teachers and staff in a state of uncertainty and distress. The school's abrupt closure, just a day before the planned fun day, has raised questions about the handling of the situation and the fate of the school's employees.

One of the most concerning aspects of this closure is the financial situation that has led to the unpaid wages and redundancy pay for the teachers. The school's directors, Giuseppe 'Sep' Marini and David Equi, cited rising costs and VAT on school fees as well as various challenges as the reasons for the closure. However, the teachers' union, EIS, has expressed deep disappointment over the treatment of its members. The union claims that teachers were initially led to believe they would be retained and redeployed in an integrated school, only to later discover that their redundancy packages would be significantly reduced or non-existent.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) had previously raised concerns about the school's management, citing a lack of account submission for several years. This regulatory oversight may have contributed to the financial troubles that led to the school's closure. The school's history, dating back to 1972, when it was founded by parents to keep a primary school open, adds a layer of complexity to the situation. The school charged up to £20,000 per year for pupils, indicating a significant financial burden.

The appointment of a provisional liquidator, Donald McKinnon, further complicates the matter. McKinnon's role is to assess the school's assets and liabilities, and he has stated that the school had insufficient funds to pay staff wages at the time of his appointment. This suggests a deeper financial crisis that may have been overlooked or not adequately addressed.

The emotional impact of the closure on the teachers and staff is evident. One teacher was quoted as saying, 'Teachers were completely distraught. They were standing outside crying. It was completely ridiculous.' The sense of betrayal and uncertainty is palpable, as the teachers had been led to believe they would be supported and retained.

The situation raises important questions about corporate responsibility, financial transparency, and the well-being of employees. It also highlights the need for better communication and support systems in such challenging circumstances. The teachers' union is now investigating its options, and it remains to be seen what legal or financial recourse they may have. The fate of the teachers and the school's legacy will likely be a topic of discussion and scrutiny in the coming months.