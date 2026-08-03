The FIFA disciplinary committee's decision to ban England's Jarell Quansah for two games following his red card in the World Cup round of 16 match against Mexico has sparked debate. While the ban seems proportionate on the surface, the controversy lies in FIFA's handling of a similar situation involving Folarin Balogun. The US striker was allowed to play in the round of 16 against Belgium despite a red card in the previous game, raising questions about consistency and integrity in FIFA's disciplinary processes. The incident involving Balogun, where US President Donald Trump allegedly intervened, further eroded trust in FIFA's decision-making. This incident, coupled with FIFA's past amendments allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to play despite a red card, suggests a pattern of inconsistency and potential interference in disciplinary matters. The case of Quansah, though within FIFA's rules, highlights the need for transparency and fairness in the committee's decisions, especially when they impact the tournament's flow and the players' careers. The incident also underscores the importance of VAR technology in ensuring fair play and the need for clear guidelines and appeals processes to maintain the integrity of the game.