FIFA's World Cup Ticket Sales Under Investigation: High Prices and Confusing Practices (2026)

FIFA's World Cup ticket sales have sparked outrage among fans, with the organization facing a joint probe from attorneys general in New Jersey and New York. The probe focuses on FIFA's ticket practices, including pricing, sales process, and seat allocation. This comes as FIFA President Gianni Infantino justifies the sky-high ticket prices by adapting to the North American market.

One of the main issues is the introduction of dynamic pricing, leading to significantly higher prices for many World Cup games. For instance, the final match ticket prices have increased from $6,730 to $10,990, causing widespread condemnation. Even President Trump, who has a close relationship with Infantino, expressed his disapproval, stating he wouldn't pay the high prices for nosebleed seats.

FIFA's sales tactics are also under scrutiny. The organization has been accused of using scare tactics to create a demand for tickets and manipulate consumers into paying high prices. This includes releasing tickets at periodic times, making it difficult for fans to know if they are getting the last remaining tickets or if more will be available later at different prices.

The seating chart allocation is another point of contention. Fans are not able to pick specific seats until later in the process, and many have complained about getting stuck in less desirable seats. FIFA reserves the right to adjust seating charts, which could result in fans being moved from top-tier sections to lower-category seats, causing further outrage.

The probe also examines FIFA's sales process and whether its tactics have contributed to soaring prices. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport are looking into FIFA's allocation of tickets to fans and the organization's overall sales tactics.

Legal experts suggest that FIFA could face class-action lawsuits from aggrieved fans and potential legal action from other attorneys general. The organization's pricing practices have sparked outrage and raised questions about transparency and fairness in ticket sales.

FIFA continues to defend its ticket prices, arguing that they are adapting to the American market, which has proven lucrative for the organization. However, the potential legal consequences and widespread criticism highlight the need for FIFA to reevaluate its ticket sales strategies and ensure a more transparent and fair process for fans.

FIFA's World Cup Ticket Sales Under Investigation: High Prices and Confusing Practices (2026)
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