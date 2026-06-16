FIFA World Cup 2026: A Comprehensive Guide to the Biggest Football Event (2026)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest and most expensive tournament in history, with 48 teams competing across Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The tournament promises to be a spectacle, with a host of exciting matches and a diverse range of teams. Australia, a massive outsider, will be right in the thick of it, named in a group with co-host the United States. Here's a breakdown of the tournament, including key dates, venues, and a look at the Socceroos' prospects.

When and Where?

The World Cup officially kicks off with the opening ceremony at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Friday morning (AEST), followed by the first match between Mexico and South Africa at 5 am. The United States and Canada will have to wait until the following day for their first matches, with Toronto Stadium hosting Canada against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Los Angeles Stadium holding USA v Paraguay.

The final will be held at the New York New Jersey Stadium, home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets.

Socceroos' Schedule

Group Stage

Australia vs Türkiye: Saturday, June 13, 9 pm Pacific Time, BC Place, Vancouver (2 am AEST, June 14)

Australia vs USA: Friday, June 19, 12 pm Pacific Time, Seattle Stadium (5 am AEST, June 20)

Australia vs Paraguay: Thursday, June 25, 7 pm Pacific Time, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (12 pm AEST, June 26)

Knockout Stage

If the Socceroos top their group, they'll play in San Francisco, then progress to Seattle, Los Angeles, and Dallas, before the final in New Jersey or the bronze medal match in Miami.

If they finish second, they'll head to Dallas, then Philadelphia, Boston, and Dallas again, before the final or bronze medal match.

If they finish third, they'll play in Boston, New Jersey, or Kansas City.

Watching the Action

ABC Sport will provide live blogs and standalone blogs on the Socceroos' games, with comprehensive coverage across all ABC News platforms. SBS has the TV/streaming rights, and Federation Square will be Melbourne's live site, with many other locations around Australia gearing up for the tournament.

The Teams

48 countries have qualified, making it the biggest World Cup ever. Australia earned direct qualification, while the USA, Canada, and Mexico are automatic hosts. Some unlikely countries have qualified, like Curacao, the smallest nation ever to participate, with a population of around 156,000.

The Favourites

Australia is considered a massive outsider, with a history of exiting early. Reigning European Championship winner Spain is the favorite, with France and England close behind. Defending champion Argentina and Brazil are also in the running. The Golden Boot race is hotly contested, with France's Kylian Mbappe, England's Harry Kane, and Argentina's Lionel Messi all in the mix.

The Format

12 groups of four teams will play each other once in the group stage, with the top two advancing to the knockout stage. Eight best third-placed teams will join them. The knockout stage starts with the round of 32, followed by the round of 16.

A Global Spectacle

The 2026 World Cup is set to be a massive event, with 16 cities hosting games across the three countries. The expanded format brings new challenges and opportunities, with a diverse range of teams and a global audience eagerly anticipating the action.