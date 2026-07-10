Fiji's Valladolid 7s Journey: A Fourth-Place Finish (2026)

Fiji's 7s rugby team suffered a setback at the Valladolid 7s tournament in Spain, finishing in fourth place after a 28-17 loss to Argentina. This result highlights the team's struggle to maintain their early lead, as they conceded three tries in the first half, including a crucial try by Luciano Gonzalez and Pedro De Haro, which put Argentina ahead 21-7 at halftime. Despite a valiant effort in the second half, with Jeremaia Matana scoring for Fiji, the team couldn't close the gap significantly.

The match showcased Argentina's strategic use of the field's width, capitalizing on Fiji's mistakes. This approach proved effective, as the Pumas dominated the first half and maintained their lead throughout the game. The loss serves as a reminder of the challenges Fiji faces in maintaining consistency and closing the gap against top-tier teams.

In other tournament news, Uruguay, the USA, France, and New Zealand secured their respective positions with wins in the 11th-place, 9th-place, 7th-place, and 5th-place playoffs. The highlight of the day was the announcement of the cup final, where Australia will face South Africa at 2:26 am, adding another layer of excitement to the tournament's conclusion.

Fiji's Valladolid 7s Journey: A Fourth-Place Finish (2026)
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