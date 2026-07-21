Filipe Albuquerque: Why Acura's Exit Isn't the End for IMSA GTP Class | Endurance Racing Future (2026)

Filipe Albuquerque, a prominent figure in the world of endurance racing, offers an intriguing perspective on Acura's recent decision to suspend its LMDh program. While some might view this as a setback for the GTP class in IMSA, Albuquerque sees it as a temporary blip rather than a downfall. His optimism is rooted in the belief that the class is in robust health, with a promising pipeline of new manufacturers set to join in the coming years.

Albuquerque's confidence is not unfounded. The GTP class has been on a steady rise, with eight manufacturers currently contesting the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship (WEC). The arrival of Genesis in the WEC has compensated for Porsche's departure, and the addition of Ford and McLaren in 2027 is expected to further boost the class. However, IMSA has struggled to attract new entries, with Genesis deferring its parallel program until 2028 and Ford and McLaren yet to provide a definite timeline for a potential assault on the GTP class.

Albuquerque's perspective is shaped by his own experiences. Having represented Acura for four consecutive seasons, winning iconic races and finishing runner-up in the championship, he understands the challenges and opportunities within the class. He sees the departure of Acura as a strategic decision rather than a sign of the class's demise, pointing out that more manufacturers are still joining, and the future looks bright.

One of the key factors driving Albuquerque's optimism is the potential for new manufacturers to join the GTP class. He highlights the interest from McLaren, Genesis, and Ford, suggesting that the class is on the cusp of another boom. This is particularly interesting given the current landscape of the WEC, where the Hypercar class is thriving with eight manufacturers. The contrast between the two championships raises a deeper question: why are new manufacturers choosing to join the WEC first before planning a future IMSA project?

Albuquerque's answer lies in the internal marketing and plans of these manufacturers. He finds it hard to understand why Ford, in particular, is choosing to join the WEC first. From his perspective, the American market is huge, and the coverage and sales opportunities it offers are significant. He speculates that if the WEC and IMSA could work better together, there would be no clashes, and teams could share resources and expertise.

In conclusion, Filipe Albuquerque's perspective on Acura's decision to suspend its LMDh program offers a nuanced view of the GTP class. While the departure of Acura is a setback, he sees it as a temporary blip rather than a downfall. His optimism is rooted in the belief that the class is in robust health, with a promising pipeline of new manufacturers set to join in the coming years. As the WEC continues to thrive and IMSA struggles to attract new entries, the question remains: can the two championships find a way to work together and create a more unified and successful endurance racing landscape?