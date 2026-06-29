Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: The Return of the Highwind and Open World Dreams (2026)

The long-awaited return of the Highwind in Final Fantasy 7: Revelation is a dream come true for fans of the original PlayStation game. This iconic airship, which granted players the freedom to explore the world map at their leisure, is back, but with a twist. In the new game, players will be able to descend from the Highwind and parachute down to the ground, adding a new layer of interactivity and immersion to the experience. This feature is reminiscent of games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Fortnite, and it's a welcome addition to the Final Fantasy series. The challenge of designing this feature is evident, as it requires a complete re-think of how players acquire Knights of Round, one of the most powerful summons in the game. Director Naoki Hamaguchi and his team have managed to pull it off, and I'm excited to see the results. The Highwind's return is a significant step forward for the Final Fantasy series, which has been evolving over the past quarter-century. The first nine games, spanning from the pixel art of the NES to the 3D landscapes of the PlayStation era, all featured an overworld, a big map that players could explore to discover new locations. These overworlds were not true-scale in size and were significantly less detailed than the towns and dungeons, but they provided the stage for a sprawling, epic adventure. The arrival of the PlayStation 2 brought a new generation of graphical fidelity, and Final Fantasy 10 did not feature an overworld, opting for a linear chain of level environments. The Fahrenheit, the airship in Final Fantasy 10, was a disappointment to many fans, as it was nothing more than a fancy fast travel menu. The mainline series has never revisited the idea of the overworld, and the airship dream faded. However, as gaming technology advanced, the worlds of Final Fantasy began to resemble the overworlds of its past. Final Fantasy 15 featured an open world of rolling verdant hills, but the protagonist Noctis navigated through it via car, along pre-determined roads. Final Fantasy 16, built for the PS5, featured a world of interconnected zones, but the scope was finally approaching the scale depicted by those old-fashioned overworlds. The Highwind's return in Final Fantasy 7: Revelation is a significant step forward for the series, and it's a testament to the hard work and creativity of the developers. The game promises to deliver the most expansive open world yet, and I'm excited to see how it unfolds.