Finding Beauty in the Ordinary: Phone Photography by Takeshi Aruga (2026)

The beauty of everyday life: Takeshi Aruga's captivating phone photography

In a world where we often seek out grand landscapes and exotic destinations for our moments of wonder, Takeshi Aruga challenges this notion with his captivating phone photography. This particular image, captured on a mundane walk back home from a hospital appointment, showcases the artist's unique ability to find beauty in the ordinary.

Aruga's keen eye for composition and color is evident in this shot of a shopping center sign. The blue signboard, with its striking contrast and geometric arrangement, becomes a powerful symbol of the beauty that exists in the spaces we often overlook. His background in furniture design and craftsmanship likely contributes to his appreciation for form and structure.

What makes this image so compelling is the message it conveys. Aruga emphasizes that beauty and happiness are not confined to special places; they are present in the everyday surroundings we pass by. This is a powerful reminder that we can find joy and inspiration in our daily lives, without needing to venture far.

The use of Lightroom and Snapseed for minor edits further highlights Aruga's approach to photography. He embraces the medium as a creative outlet, allowing him to express himself even when he cannot create his usual minimalist furniture, lighting, or sculptures. This versatility and adaptability are a testament to his artistic spirit.

This photograph serves as a beautiful reminder that sometimes, the most extraordinary moments and experiences are right under our noses. It encourages us to slow down, observe our surroundings, and appreciate the beauty that exists in the mundane. Aruga's work invites us to reconsider our perceptions and find wonder in the everyday, a powerful message that resonates with many.

In my opinion, Aruga's ability to transform the ordinary into something captivating is a true testament to his artistic talent. His work inspires us to seek beauty in unexpected places and to embrace the richness of our daily lives.