Finding Joy in Nature's Details: Karolina Burlikowska's Unique Photography (2026)

Karolina Burlikowska is a photographer who finds joy in the interplay of nature and contrast. Her work, which began with a simple phone camera in Poland, has evolved into a unique and captivating style that blends still life, digital and analogue photography, and physical manipulation. Burlikowska's approach to photography is both clinical and playful, with a focus on small details, disrupted patterns, and reflective surfaces. She is drawn to the magic in the mundane, and her work reflects this fascination with the natural world.

One of Burlikowska's most notable projects is Terra Incognita, a self-published zine that features collage and mixed media. The project grew from her desire to observe nature without disturbing it, and it showcases her ability to create surreal worlds through physical manipulation. The zine's collage technique, designed by Eugenia Luchetta at Studio Salina, is particularly striking, with bold, textural color formations and spiky compositions. Burlikowska's favorite piece from the zine is a collage that features a gradient of colors and a cut-out shape that follows the contour of a leaf, demonstrating her attention to detail and her ability to capture the essence of nature.

Burlikowska's work is not just about the technical aspects of photography; it is also about the emotional and psychological impact of her images. She is drawn to contrasting feelings, and her work reflects this fascination with the interplay of light and shadow, color and texture. Her use of brandy glasses and wet surfaces to photograph flowers is a prime example of this, with the liquid below the cherry creating a layered effect that adds depth and dimension to her images.

In my opinion, Burlikowska's work is a testament to the power of observation and the importance of staying open to new ideas. Her ability to find joy in the mundane and to capture the magic in the natural world is truly inspiring. What makes her work particularly fascinating is her ability to blend technical skill with emotional depth, creating images that are both beautiful and thought-provoking. From my perspective, Burlikowska's work is a reminder that photography is not just about capturing images; it is about capturing the essence of the world around us and sharing it with others in a way that is both meaningful and impactful.