Finnegan's Foursome: A Golfing Family's Emotional Journey | Movie Review (2026)

In the realm of cinema, where personal passions often intertwine with cinematic creations, Edward Burns' 'Finnegan's Foursome' emerges as a unique endeavor. This film, a labor of love for Burns, is a testament to his enduring fascination with golf, a sport that serves as the backdrop for this family drama. As an avid golfer and a filmmaker with a penchant for storytelling, Burns has crafted a movie that, in his eyes, is a celebration of the game and the family dynamics it can both unite and divide.

The story revolves around the Finnegan family, a clan of golfers led by the formidable Jack (Ian McElhinney), a former pro with a competitive spirit that knows no bounds. His annual family tournament is a highlight for the clan, especially his sons, Teddy (Brian d'Arcy James) and Freddy (Burns himself). However, beneath the surface, Freddy carries a deep-seated resentment towards his father, a result of their competitive relationship and his father's emotional withholding. The death of Jack brings an unexpected twist, as he leaves his sons with a peculiar request: a final competition in his native Ireland, where his ashes will be scattered at four different spots.

The film's central conflict arises from the characters' differing perspectives on this competition. Freddy, with his perpetual chip on his shoulder, becomes the focal point of the story, his abrasive nature making him a challenging companion. It is through Freddy's eyes that we witness the emotional journey of the Finnegan family, a journey that is both a testament to the power of golf and a reflection of the complex relationships within the family.

One of the film's standout elements is the cinematography by Jeff Muhlstock. His lens captures the beauty of Ireland's coastal courses and lush greens, transforming the movie into a visual feast. The stunning vistas not only provide a picturesque backdrop but also serve as a metaphor for the characters' emotional landscapes, offering a sense of tranquility amidst the familial bickering. The film's score, composed by Seamus Egan, further enhances the atmosphere, infusing the narrative with a lively and Irish-infused rhythm.

However, 'Finnegan's Foursome' is not without its flaws. At a length of two hours, the film feels indulgent, and the narrative could have benefited from a tighter edit. The insular storyline, centered around the characters' golf-centric interactions, may leave non-golf enthusiasts feeling detached. Yet, for those who share Burns' passion for the sport, the film offers a captivating exploration of family dynamics and the role golf plays in shaping these relationships.

In conclusion, 'Finnegan's Foursome' is a personal passion project that showcases Edward Burns' unique perspective on storytelling. While it may not appeal to those unfamiliar with golf, it is a testament to the power of personal interests in cinema. Burns' dedication to his craft and his love for the game have resulted in a film that, despite its flaws, provides a captivating glimpse into the world of competitive golf and the intricate relationships it can foster.