First Lady Remi Tinubu's Controversial Akara Business Advice: Is She Out of Touch? (2026)

The recent remarks made by Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have sparked a heated debate on social media, shedding light on the country's economic struggles and the role of its ruling class. In a video that went viral, Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to consider small-scale businesses like selling akara, roasted corn, and kuli-kuli, emphasizing the minimal capital required to start such ventures. This statement, made in the context of the Renewed Hope Initiative's efforts to support vulnerable Nigerians, has divided opinions.

The Backlash and Its Implications

The backlash against Tinubu's remarks highlights a growing disconnect between the country's elite and the struggles of its citizens. Many Nigerians took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration, accusing the First Lady of trivializing the economic hardship they face. One user, @ADCVanguard_, summed up the sentiment, stating that the video showcased the ruling class's detachment from the reality of ordinary Nigerians.

Empowerment vs. Economic Realities

While some social media users defended Tinubu's encouragement of small-scale businesses, others pointed out the contrast between her initiatives and the efforts of private citizens. @ireteeh, for instance, highlighted how an ordinary citizen is empowering people with cybersecurity skills, a stark difference from the First Lady's focus on traditional snacks. This comparison underscores the desire for more substantial economic opportunities and the need for the government to address the root causes of unemployment and poverty.

Akara and Beyond: The Debate Unveiled

The debate surrounding Tinubu's remarks extends beyond the specific businesses mentioned. It delves into the broader issue of economic policy and the government's response to the country's economic challenges. @TossynBankz_ aptly captured this sentiment, arguing that the criticism is not about the businesses themselves but about the timing and the government's apparent lack of understanding of the people's struggles. This perspective reveals a deeper frustration with the government's approach to economic development and its failure to address the pressing needs of its citizens.

A Call for Reflection and Action

In my opinion, this controversy serves as a wake-up call for the Nigerian government. It highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of the economic realities faced by its citizens and the importance of implementing policies that address the root causes of poverty and unemployment. While small-scale businesses can provide a temporary solution, they are not a panacea for the country's economic woes. The government must take a step back, assess the situation, and develop comprehensive strategies to create a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

Conclusion: A Nation's Hope

The Renewed Hope Agenda, as envisioned by the President, aims to restore hope among Nigerians. However, as Tinubu herself acknowledged, the narrative has changed, and the average citizen is facing unprecedented challenges. It is crucial for the government to recognize these challenges and work towards creating an environment where hope can truly be renewed. This requires a deep understanding of the economic landscape, a commitment to addressing systemic issues, and a willingness to engage with the concerns of its citizens. Only then can Nigeria truly move towards a brighter and more prosperous future.