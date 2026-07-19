First Myanmar Film at Karlovy Vary: An Interview with 'Fruit Gathering' Director Aung Phyoe (2026)

The director of 'Fruit Gathering', Aung Phyoe, discusses the film's premiere at the Karlovy Vary festival and its exploration of female connections in contemporary Myanmar. Phyoe's personal experiences and upbringing in Myanmar have shaped his perspective on relationships and social dynamics, which are reflected in the film's narrative and visual style.

Phyoe's interest in the 'affection or kindness of others' outside of one's family is evident in the film's focus on the friendship between two young women, San Kyi and Theint Theint Oo, working at a textile factory in Yangon. The director's observation of the 'complication' in female relationships, especially in a society where queerness among women is more accepted than among men, adds depth to the film's exploration of intimacy and connection.

The textile factory setting, inspired by Phyoe's father's work in agriculture and his own research, provides a backdrop for the characters' interactions and the film's visual style. The 4:3 aspect ratio, chosen by Phyoe and cinematographer Thaiddhi, adds to the film's atmospheric and restrained tone, reflecting the director's desire to capture the 'rhythm' of the settings and the characters' experiences.

The premiere of 'Fruit Gathering' at Karlovy Vary is a significant moment for Myanmar cinema, as it is the first film from the country to be featured at the festival. Phyoe acknowledges the challenges of filmmaking in Myanmar, including the lack of support and the need for subtlety in addressing political themes. However, he remains focused on achieving his own national language of cinema, resonating with his lived experience and the complexities of human relationships.

In my opinion, Phyoe's personal experiences and insights into female connections and social dynamics in Myanmar make 'Fruit Gathering' a compelling and thought-provoking film. The director's unique perspective and approach to storytelling, combined with the film's atmospheric visual style, create a powerful and engaging cinematic experience.