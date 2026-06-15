Fittipaldo Predicts Alex Highsmith Trade Before 2026 Season (2026)

The NFL trade market is a fascinating beast, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to making bold moves. With a unique situation brewing at outside linebacker, the team's future plans are up for debate. Ray Fittipaldo, a respected voice in Steelers coverage, has made an intriguing prediction: Alex Highsmith could be on the move before the 2026 season.

The Money Factor

Let's talk money. The Steelers have a significant investment in their top three outside linebackers, with a combined base salary of over $71 million in 2026. That's a lot of dough! It raises the question: is it feasible to maximize this investment with all three players on the roster? Fittipaldo suggests that the team might not be able to keep this trio together, and I tend to agree.

Trade Talk

Fittipaldo's prediction centers around Alex Highsmith, who is on a relatively affordable contract compared to his teammates. With Nick Herbig earning $7 million more per season, it's hard to see how the Steelers can justify keeping all three. So, a trade involving Highsmith seems like a logical next step.

The timing is crucial here. Fittipaldo argues that trading Highsmith now could bring a better return than waiting until his contract is almost up. It's a strategic move that could benefit the team in the long run.

Past Precedent

Looking back at the Steelers' recent history, we see a bold trade involving Minkah Fitzpatrick. Omar Khan, the team's GM, pulled off a surprise deal, trading Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. It was a risky move, but one that showed the team's commitment to winning. Could a similar trade be on the horizon for Highsmith?

The Value Proposition

Highsmith's contract is more appealing to potential trade partners, especially compared to T.J. Watt's. He's younger, more productive, and on a more manageable deal. If the Steelers are looking to shake things up, Highsmith is the prime candidate to bring in some valuable assets.

The Market

The edge rusher market is hot right now, with teams willing to pay top dollar for impact players. The Cleveland Browns' trade of Myles Garrett set a high bar, and the Steelers could capitalize on this demand. Fittipaldo suggests a second-round pick as a fair return for Highsmith, which seems like a solid prediction given the market value.

Trade Buzz

There's already been some chatter around Highsmith and Herbig, with trade interest confirmed by Jeremy Fowler. Other EDGE trades this offseason, like the deals for Garrett, Greenard, and Gary, further highlight the value of Highsmith's position. He's a key piece that could bring significant returns.

The GM's Plan

Fowler reports that the Steelers plan to keep all three outside linebackers, but the unpredictable nature of the EDGE market leaves room for doubt. Omar Khan has a reputation for surprises, and I wouldn't be shocked if he had another trick up his sleeve this summer.

Final Thoughts

The Steelers' situation at outside linebacker is an intriguing one, and Fittipaldo's prediction adds an exciting layer of speculation. While the team's plans remain unclear, the potential for a Highsmith trade is an interesting development. It's a move that could shape the Steelers' future and impact the NFL landscape. Stay tuned, because this story is far from over!